Tory stealth tax raid to hurt 1.5m more workers than first thought

Rishi Sunak is being urged to make tax cuts ahead of the next general election after the February budget saw the tax burden balloon - Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

The true cost of the Government’s stealth tax raid was severely underestimated, a leading think tank has warned.

Next year 4.2 million will become basic rate taxpayers because of the freeze on tax thresholds, according to new calculations by the Centre for Economics and Business Research, while 2.6 million will be dragged into the higher rate band.

This is because inflation has remained stubbornly high and rising wages have lifted more and more earners into higher tax brackets.

It means the number of taxpayers swept into higher tax brackets in 2024-25 will be 1.5 million higher than previously forecast by the fiscal watchdog, the Office for Budget Responsibility.

The CEBR updated its own projections after official data showed inflation has remained higher than expected. In its previous research the think tank’s forecasts were largely in line with the OBR’s forecast regarding tax revenue.

However, it now estimates the Government will raise £25.9bn from the freeze next year, against the OBR’s forecast of £21.9bn.

It comes as Rishi Sunak is under pressure to cut taxes ahead of the next general election, with the Tories inflicting the worst tax burden since the Second World War.

Pushpin Singh, of the CEBR, said: “The OBR projected average inflation of 0.9pc in 2024, which significantly differed from our own estimate of 3.3pc at that time. However, in light of recent developments, we have revised our estimate to 3.8pc.

“In line with the aforementioned mechanism, this stickier inflation is likely to translate into heightened wage growth in the short term, resulting in an increased number of individuals being pushed into higher tax brackets.”

The OBR’s forecasts, released in March 2023, estimated that the Prime Minister’s decision to freeze tax thresholds until 2027-28 would lead to 3.3 million people becoming basic rate taxpayers in 2024-25, with a further two million entering the higher rate 40pc bracket.

But these projections were based on more conservative inflation forecasts. The most recent OBR forecast said that Consumer Prices Index inflation will drop to 2.9pc by the end of this year and then to 0.9pc in 2024 as energy prices fall.

Britain’s inflation figure has been remaining higher for longer. The rate at which prices are rising remained flat at 8.7pc in May despite expectations it would fall. Soaring inflation has a direct impact on wage growth.

Mr Singh said: “In conjunction with a tight labour market, high inflation empowers employees to negotiate higher wages, thereby exerting upward pressure on earnings growth.”

Wage inflation is currently racing at 7.2pc, according to the Office for National Statistics. The OBR had forecast that this will drop to 1.8pc next year, but economists now think 1.8pc wage growth is unrealistic.

In light of higher-than-expected inflation, CEBR projects earnings growth to be 4.4pc in 2024. James Smith, of bank ING, also said wage growth is unlikely to fall below 3.5pc next year.

Mr Smith said wage inflation could prove stickier than the Bank of England and the OBR expect as the problem is structural within the labour market.

He said: “The Bank of England’s idea is that everyone is chasing wages because of inflation, and inflation is coming down so therefore wage growth will too. My view is that worker shortages are still a problem, and so wage inflation is going to be quite slow to come down.”

Long-term illness and immigration are key drivers of worker shortages, he added.

Last week official data from HM Revenue and Customs revealed there will be 5.6 million higher rate taxpayers in 2023-2024, a 41pc increase compared to 2020 to 2021.

Conor Holohan of the TaxPayers’ Alliance, a pressure group, said taxpayers were dismayed at the scale of fiscal drag.

He said: “Stealth taxes are chewing up the income of more Brits than previously thought, and are contributing to a fall in living standards.

“The Government should give household budgets a break and raise thresholds in line with inflation.”

