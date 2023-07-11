Tory tax raid pushes investors to offshore bonds

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has cut both the capital gains and dividend allowances - Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Savers are flocking to offshore bonds to escape the taxman’s raid on investment allowances, leading wealth managers have said.

The number of savers trying to ship their money abroad has spiked this year, thanks to steep cuts in both the capital gains and dividend allowances by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, according to RBC Brewin Dolphin and Quilter.

The squeeze on allowances means thousands of people who have maxed out their Isas will face much higher tax bills this year.

Tom O’Brien, of RBC Brewin Dolphin, said a rising number of DIY investors felt compelled to move their money to protect their returns from the taxman.

“People are fearful about all the tax changes,” he said. “Inheritance tax is becoming a big concern too, as it is the biggest transfer of wealth you’ll get within families.”

The threshold at which capital gains are taxed more than halved from £12,600 to £6,000, and will fall again to £3,000 from April 2024. The annual dividend allowance – the amount you can earn from shareholder payouts before tax is due – has dropped from £2,000 to £1,000, and will also drop again to just £500 next year.

Meanwhile, the standard inheritance tax threshold has been frozen at £325,000 since 2009 and will remain so until 2028, dragging more and more families into paying the levy.

Fears that Labour could bring back the lifetime allowance cap on pensions have also pushed savers into investment bonds, Quilter said.

Shaun Moore, of the firm, said: “People have decided to take their tax-free cash out now while they are confident of the tax treatment.

“Bonds are playing a bigger role in retirement planning and in particular the decumulation strategy because of this.”

In an offshore bond, investors can continue to invest in stocks and bonds, and make 5pc withdrawals of the original capital without incurring any tax each year. This is known as a ‘tax deferred withdrawal’.

Growth within the bond rolls up mostly free of tax. This is referred to as the “gross roll-up” effect and means assets can grow free of yearly income and capital gains charges.

However, they are typically only cost effective for large portfolios. Daniel Hough, also of RBC Brewin Dolphin, said: “The charges involved mean you would really need to have a minimum of £250,000 worth of investments to make it worthwhile over holding investments in a general investment account.”

A typical offshore bond provider charges a fee of £599 per year, Mr O’Brien added. They then apply an initial charge of around 0.55pc. This may be offset by a financial planner in their fees, he said.

You may also have to pay tax if there is a “chargeable event”, such as the death of the life assured, surrender of the policy or withdrawals that exceed the cumulative 5pc tax-deferred allowance.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.