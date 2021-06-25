Toshiba board chairman fails to win reappointment in pivotal shareholder vote

  • FILE PHOTO: Toshiba Corp. Board of Directors Chairperson Osamu Nagayama attends a news conference in Tokyo
  • The logo of Toshiba Corp. is seen at the company's facility in Kawasaki
1 / 2

Toshiba board chairman fails to win reappointment in pivotal shareholder vote

FILE PHOTO: Toshiba Corp. Board of Directors Chairperson Osamu Nagayama attends a news conference in Tokyo
Makiko Yamazaki
·2 min read

By Makiko Yamazaki

TOKYO (Reuters) -Shareholders at crisis-ridden Toshiba Corp voted out its board chairman and one other director on Friday, a forceful rebuke of the company after it was found to have colluded with the government in suppressing foreign investor interests.

For many, the result at the annual general meeting marks a new watershed moment for corporate governance in Japan after activist Toshiba shareholders prevailed earlier this year in securing a probe into the allegations of pressure on overseas investors.

But supporters of now former board chairman Osamu Nagayama say his failure to win re-election will only set Toshiba further back, depriving the industrial conglomerate, which has lurched from crisis to crisis since 2015, of experienced leadership.

A breakdown of the vote was not immediately disclosed. The newly elected board will meet later on Friday to discuss whom to nominate as new chairman.

Shares in Toshiba recouped earlier losses to be up 1.3% after the result.

According to one Toshiba source, foreign investors had voted in greater numbers than in the company's previous shareholder meetings as they saw it as an important test case of corporate governance in Japan.

The source was not authorised to speak to media and declined to be identified.

Nagayama only joined Toshiba's board in mid-2020 after the alleged pressuring of foreign shareholders to vote in line with management's board nominees took place.

A former Chugai Pharmaceutical CEO and Sony Group Corp board director, he is well respected and both the electronics giant and former U.S. ambassador to Japan John Roos had expressed their support for him.

But his critics argued he should step down to take responsibility for the board's resistance to a shareholder's call for an independent probe.

Shareholder advisory firms Institutional Shareholder Services Inc and Glass Lewis had recommended shareholders not reappoint him while 3D Investment Partners, Toshiba's Singapore-based No. 2 shareholder with a 7.2% stake, had called for his resignation.

Toshiba nominated 11 directors at the AGM, including Nagayama. Nobuyuki Kobayashi, a member of the audit committee, was also voted out.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Additional reporting by Yuki Nitta; Writing by Tim Kelly; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Forget AMC and Gamestop: 10 New Stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets Is Buying

    In this article, we discuss the 10 new stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is buying. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 New Stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets Is Buying. The post-pandemic marketplace, already under heavy strain amid fears of inflation and a dramatic drop in the prices of growth stocks […]

  • South African brothers disappear along with $3.6 billion in Bitcoin

    The founders of South Africa’s largest crypto exchange have gone missing.

  • Southwest CEO Gary Kelly to step down

    In the airline's 50-year history, it has never had a single layoff or furlough — even during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • 3 MLPs with 7%+ Dividend Yields and Safe Payouts

    MLPs or Master limited partnerships are a unique investment that combines the liquidity of securities with the tax benefits of an LP. Learn how they work and which ones to consider.

  • Why The Shareholder Ownership Structure Is Important For The General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)

    The big shareholder groups in General Electric Company ( NYSE:GE ) have power over the company. There are a few main types of major shareholders in a company: Insiders, institutions and the general public. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger companies, while large companies tend to have institutions as shareholders.

  • Bond Market Warns Wall Street’s Rosy Forecasts Are All Wrong

    (Bloomberg) -- Fixed-income types can be a dour bunch, who see bad news in the best of times.But even they haven’t been this skeptical about Wall Street’s rosy forecasts for U.S. economic growth in nearly a quarter-century.See, once you take inflation into account, it becomes clear that investors are willing to get paid nothing to hold onto ultra-safe U.S. Treasuries. In fact, so-called real yields, which strip out inflation expectations, are so low that they’re sending an ominous signal about t

  • Why is Sundial Growers Trading to the Moon?

    Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) shares surged 12.1% on June 23. Over the past month, the stock has surged 38.9%, which is huge enough to draw the attention of investors. This Canada-based company operates as a pharmaceutical company. It produces and grows cannabis strains. It has gained 112.8% over the past six months and 81.8% on a year-to-date basis. Though there are no concrete reasons for the surge in the stock price, there are few interesting facts which might have sent SNDL prices soaring. For

  • 10 Cheap Dividend Stocks with High Yields

    In this article we will take a look at 10 cheap dividend stocks with high yields. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing in 2021 and go directly to see 5 Dividend Stocks with High Yields. Dividend investing is a practice ingrained in investor circles, with many prospective investors constantly on the lookout […]

  • 9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

    We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and dings...

  • Biden's new stimulus checks for families: Signing up for the cash is easier now

    The IRS just launched a tool to help households collect their child tax credit payments.

  • IRS is likely to announce new stimulus checks this week — will you get one?

    You may have a Round 3 payment coming even if you've already gotten one.

  • The Child Tax Credit Might Have to Be Paid Back – Unless You Take These Steps

    The enhanced child tax credit is designed to give parents financial relief to help deal with fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, but many might not know that the credits don't represent free money,...

  • Tim Cook, Jamie Dimon, and other CEOs say employees should return to the office because it boosts creativity. Experts say that's a 'fairy tale.'

    Prior research shows open-layout offices had 70% fewer face-to-face interactions, and new tools and practices make remote working more effective.

  • 10 Best Defensive Stocks to Buy Today According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we examined the 10 best defensive stocks to buy today according to billionaire Ken Fisher with a beta of less than 1. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s history and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Best Defensive Stocks to Buy Today According to Billionaire Ken […]

  • Investing in AI Healthcare; Analysts Offer 2 Stocks to Buy

    Let’s talk a bit about artificial intelligence, AI. It’s serious tech, and not just science fiction anymore. AI underlies the machine learning processes that are powering information technology, allowing computer systems to adapt to change and increase the speed and accuracy of their information processing. And the profits involved in AI, as it expands through the economy, will be immense. It’s estimated that AI as a whole will boost the global economy by more than $15 trillion by the year 2030,

  • Founders of South African Bitcoin exchange disappear after $3.6 billion 'hack'

    Cryptocurrency investors in South Africa may have lost nearly $3.6 billion in Bitcoin following the disappearance of two brothers associated with one of the country’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges.

  • 3 Defensive Stocks for the Value Investor

    These businesses could increase the resilience of your portfolio

  • Top REITs for July 2021

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to easily invest in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • Mogul Who Built a $1.1 Billion Fortune Still Bikes to Work

    (Bloomberg) -- Marek Piechocki helped build a billion-dollar fortune, but the Polish tycoon isn’t letting it change his ways.The co-founder of LPP S.A., the country’s largest fashion retailer, shuns the limelight, even avoiding having his photograph taken, and still rides to work by bicycle rather than limousine.That’s even as his family foundation has accumulated about $1.1 billion in wealth, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. LPP’s stock has more than doubled since November as inve

  • FedEx shares fall as labor woes weigh on 2022 outlook

    LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -Shares in U.S. delivery firm FedEx Corp shed more than 4% on Thursday after hiring difficulties tempered its 2022 earnings forecast that missed Wall Street expectations. FedEx founder and CEO Fred Smith told analysts that operations at the Memphis-based company are being crimped by an inability to find enough workers. Widespread labor shortages are hitting FedEx in the form of "higher wage rates and lower productivity, particularly in the (current fiscal) first quarter, and this is reflected in our overall outlook for the year," Chief Financial Officer Mike Lenz said.