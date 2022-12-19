Toshiba Falls on Report Preferred Bidder May Lower Valuation

(Bloomberg) -- Toshiba Corp. dropped on a report that the company’s preferred bidder may lower its valuation for the iconic Japanese conglomerate.

Shares fell as much as 7.1% in Tokyo after the Nikkei newspaper reported late Saturday that a group led by Japan Industrial Partners Inc. is weighing an offer of about 2 trillion yen ($14.7 billion), down from the 2.2 trillion yen JIP had expected in early November. The Nikkei didn’t say where it got the information.

Toshiba had a market value of $15.1 billion as of Friday’s close of stock trading.

A representative for Toshiba declined to comment on the stock’s decline and said the company is not in a position to confirm the veracity of Nikkei’s report. A spokesperson for JIP declined to comment.

Four major Japanese banks have agreed to provide a loan to the JIP-led consortium, Bloomberg News reported last week, removing a major obstacle to the deal’s progress. In an open letter to shareholders last week, Toshiba said the company is planning to receive binding proposals and would work to reach a conclusion to the process as soon as possible.

Bloomberg reported last month that the JIP consortium was considering a lower offer due to the company’s disappointing second-quarter earnings.

Toshiba has been exploring options for its future including going private. The process comes after years of scandals and clashes between management and shareholders at the Japanese company.

