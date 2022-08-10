Toshiba logs surprise quarterly operating loss on higher materials costs

The logo of Toshiba Corp. is seen at the company's facility in Kawasaki
·1 min read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp on Wednesday posted an unexpected operating loss in the April-June first quarter as it grappled with a global chip shortage and a sharp rise in costs for raw materials.

The loss of 4.8 billion yen ($35.6 million), its first quarterly loss in two years, compares with a profit of 14.5 billion yen a year earlier and a consensus estimate of a 19.4 billion yen profit from four analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Higher material and logistics costs pushed down its operating earnings by 9.4 billion yen, while a chip shortage had a negative impact of about 3 billion yen, the company said.

But the scandal-laden Japanese industrial conglomerate, which is exploring going private and other options, maintained its profit forecast for the year ending March at 170 billion yen, up 7% from the previous year.

Bain Capital, CVC Capital Partners and Brookfield Asset Management as well as a consortium involving state-backed Japan Investment Corp and private equity firm Japan Industrial Partners have been selected by Toshiba to proceed to a second bidding round.

A buyout of Toshiba could value the firm at as much as $22 billion, sources have previously told Reuters.

Tensions between Toshiba and its activist investors culminated last year when a shareholder-commissioned investigation concluded management had colluded with Japan's trade ministry - which sees the company's nuclear and defence technology as a strategic asset - to block overseas investors from gaining influence at its 2020 shareholder meeting.

This year, shareholders rejected management-backed plans to split the company in two, prompting Toshiba to restart a strategic review.

($1 = 134.98 yen)

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Sam Zell-Backed SPAC to Return Cash to Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- A blank-check firm backed by billionaire Sam Zell’s Equity Group Investments will return the cash it raised and close shop after failing to reach a merger deal.Most Read from BloombergTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanMusk Sells $6.9 Billion of Tesla to Avoid Twitter Fire SaleRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineTrump Search Was Unprecedented, But Records Case Will Be

  • Oil slips as U.S. crude stockpiles rise, eyes on U.S. inflation data

    KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Wednesday ahead of a key U.S. report on inflation and after industry data showed U.S. crude inventories unexpectedly rose last week, signaling a potential hiccup in demand. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell as much as $1.13 to $89.37. "The oil price and the Asian market all showed a weak trend," said Leon Li, a Shanghai-based analyst at CMC Markets, adding that market uncertainty over U.S. July inflation data "limits the rebound of oil prices today."

  • Ahold Delhaize Postpones IPO for Dutch Online Unit Bol.com

    (Bloomberg) -- Royal Ahold Delhaize NV raised its forecast for the year as it weathered soaring inflation, but pulled plans to publicly list its Dutch e-commerce unit Bol.com due to volatile equity market conditions.Most Read from BloombergTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanMusk Sells $6.9 Billion of Tesla to Avoid Twitter Fire SaleRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineTrump Search Was

  • TUI says flight disruption costs weigh on Q3 results

    Excluding additional costs of 75 million euros ($76.58 million) for disruptions in air traffic, adjusted operating profit stood at 48 million euros for the three months ended June 30, its first positive result since the COVID-19 crisis started. TUI, which runs tour operators, travel agencies, airlines, hotels and cruise liners in holiday destinations across the world, is bouncing back on demand for so-called 'revenge travel' after the pandemic wrecked havoc on the tourism sector. TUI, one of the world's largest tourism groups, reported a smaller underlying operating loss of 27 million euros for the quarter, compared with a loss of about 670 million euros a year earlier.

  • Lumpy skin disease: Cattle farmers in Gujarat, Rajasthan reel under outbreak

    The viral infection has affected tens of thousands of cattle and plunged many rural households into distress.

  • Wind turbine maker Vestas Q2 hit by higher costs

    COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Wind turbine maker Vestas on Wednesday reported a bigger-than-expected second-quarter operating loss hit by higher costs. Heightened competition, supply disruptions due to the pandemic and soaring metals prices exacerbated by the war in Ukraine have made it difficult for wind turbine makers to churn out positive margins, despite being more in demand than ever. The Danish firm reported a loss of 182 million euros in earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) before special items, wider than the loss of 143 million forecast by analysts in a Refinitiv poll.

  • Norway's core inflation rises more than expected

    Norway's core inflation jumped in July to its highest level in more than two decades, exceeding forecasts as the costs of food soared 7.6%, Statistics Norway data showed on Wednesday. Core inflation, which strips out changing energy prices and taxes, rose 4.5% year-on-year, up from 3.6% in June, exceeding expectations in a Reuters poll of analysts predicting price growth of 3.8%. Headline inflation, which also includes energy prices, rose to 6.8%, while analysts had predicted a rise of 6.3%.

  • Cathay Pacific narrows loss but COVID rules on crew cloud outlook

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said Hong Kong's strict COVID rules for air crew were crimping the airline's ability to exploit rising demand for travel, even as its first-half loss narrowed to HK$5 billion ($636.98 million). The carrier is falling behind traditional rival Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIA) in restoring international capacity as roster preparations are complicated by a quarantine requirement for Hong Kong-based crew of passenger planes to spend three nights in hotels on their return from each trip.

  • Supermarket retailer Ahold shelves plan to spin off Bol.com

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Supermarket major Ahold Delhaize said on Wednesday it was postponing plans for an initial public offering (IPO) of its non-food retailer, Bol.com, because of unfavourable market conditions. The group had planned to list Bol.com in the second half of the year, but said in a quarterly earnings statement it had decided to suspend this, adding that it would revisit the plans when equity market conditions are "more conducive". Ahold said total second-quarter group sales increased 15% to 21.4 billion euros ($21.85 billion), in line with an average company-compiled analyst consensus.

  • China's Lenovo reports slowest revenue growth in nine quarters

    Lenovo Group, the world's biggest maker of personal computers, reported flat revenue for the April to June quarter when many Chinese cities were hit by COVID-19 lockdowns, marking its most subdued result in nine quarters. Total revenue during the period was $16.96 billion, up 0.2% from the same quarter a year ago though it was in line with an average Refinitiv estimate of $16.87 billion drawn from seven analysts. However, Lenovo has made big strides in expanding into other higher-margin businesses such as server operation, information technology services and mobile devices, with Lenovo's non-PC business now accounting for 37% of the company's revenue.

  • Strictly Come Dancing 2022: BGT singer and actress Molly Rainford joins line-up

    The Britain's Got Talent singer/actress is the 10th contestant to be named for the BBC One contest.

  • Aviva plans further capital return as H1 profit rises

    British insurer Aviva said on Wednesday it planned to give more money back to shareholders as it posted a better-than-expected 14% rise in first-half operating profit, helped by strong performance in commercial lines. Aviva, which has major businesses in Britain, Canada and Ireland, is under pressure from activist investor Cevian Capital, a holder of 6% of the insurer's shares, to boost investor payouts. Aviva has already given 4.75 billion pounds ($5.73 billion)back to shareholders after raising 7.5 billion pounds following a string of disposals around the globe since Amanda Blanc was appointed chief executive in July 2020.

  • Historic Drought Threatens to Cripple European Trade

    (Bloomberg) -- In the midst of an arid summer that set heat records across Europe, the continent’s rivers are evaporating.Most Read from BloombergTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanMusk Sells $6.9 Billion of Tesla to Avoid Twitter Fire SaleRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineTrump Search Was Unprecedented, But Records Case Will Be ToughThe Rhine — a pillar of the German, Dutch and Sw

  • China's factory inflation hits 17-month low, consumer prices speed up

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's factory-gate inflation eased to a 17-month low in July, defying global cost pressures as slower domestic construction weighed on raw material demand, although consumer price gains hit a two-year high as pork supplies tightened. The producer price index (PPI) rose 4.2% year-on-year, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Wednesday, after a 6.1% uptick in June and missing analyst forecasts for a 4.8% increase. China's producer price growth has slowed from a 26-year high hit in October last year, giving policymakers some leeway to stimulate the flagging economy even as central banks elsewhere scramble to hose down rampant inflation with aggressive interest rate hikes.

  • Many rescued from flash flooding in Denver as Kentucky faces possibility of further floods

    Firefighters rescued at least 19 people in Denver, Colorado, after flash floods turned roadways into rivers Sunday night as Kentucky faced possible further storms.

  • iPhone Maker Foxconn Profit Beats, Easing Supply-Chain Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., the maker of most of the world’s iPhones, posted a profit that beat estimates as demand for its cloud products helped it weather supply-chain snarls and sluggish smartphone demand.Most Read from BloombergTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanMusk Sells $6.9 Billion of Tesla to Avoid Twitter Fire SaleRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineTrump

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market. These winning stocks have attracted attention from Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program. Among other things, Cramer has been following stocks which won big during the COVID cris

  • Musk Sells $6.9 Billion of Tesla to Avoid Twitter Fire Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk offloaded $6.9 billion of stock in Tesla Inc., the billionaire’s biggest sale on record, saying he wanted to avoid a last-minute selloff of the electric-car maker’s shares in the event he is forced to go ahead with his aborted deal to buy Twitter Inc.Most Read from BloombergTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanMusk Sells $6.9 Billion of Tesla to Avoid Twitter Fire SaleRussia Is Scouring

  • Bill Gates is using these dividend stocks right now to generate a large inflation-fighting income stream ⁠— you might want to do the same

    Bill Gates looks for income, too. This is how he gets it.

  • Buffett Goes on Buying Spree as Stock Market Reels

    Berkshire Hathaway's latest earnings report showed the Oracle of Omaha was a net buyer of stocks in Q2 as the broader market sold off.