Toshiba Rises After Top Holder Spurs Speculation of Bain Buyout

Takashi Mochizuki and Yuki Furukawa
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Toshiba Corp. climbed after the Japanese company’s largest shareholder spurred speculation of a takeover bid by U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital.

Shares rose as much as 6.3% in Friday trading in Tokyo after Effissimo Capital Management Pte., which owns 9.9% of Toshiba, said it had agreed to tender its entire stake if Bain decided to launch a tender offer for two-thirds or more of Toshiba.

In a statement Thursday, Bain said no decision had been made on a takeover bid. Toshiba said Friday that it isn’t involved in any discussions between Bain and Effissimo.

Toshiba’s future was thrown into limbo last week when shareholders voted down two proposals at an extraordinary general meeting. The first, put forward by management, sought to split the company in two. The second, by the firm’s second-largest investor, called for Toshiba to reconsider alternative options including a sale.

