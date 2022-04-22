Toshiba shares jump after Japanese conglomerate opens door to buyout

FILE PHOTO: Toshiba Corp's is seen at the company's facility in Kawasaki
·1 min read

TOKYO (Reuters) -Shares of Toshiba Corp jumped nearly 5% in Tokyo trade on Friday, after the embattled Japanese conglomerate said it would solicit deal offers, including on a potential buyout, bolstering hopes of a lucrative exit for its hedge fund investors.

Toshiba, which has been locked in a years-long battle with some of its major shareholders over its direction, said on Thursday it had hired Nomura Securities as a financial adviser on strategic alternatives, including a potential privatisation.

The timing of the announcement - just before an annual general meeting expected in June - likely speaks to the continued pressure that the company has faced from investors, who have called in public - and repeatedly in private, according to sources - for a consideration of a buyout.

Toshiba's top shareholder, Effissimo Capital Management, said last month it had agreed to sell its stake to Bain Capital if the U.S. private equity firm launched a tender offer, a move that was seen as potentially putting pressure on Toshiba to revive buyout talks.

Bain has said nothing had been decided about a takeover bid, although the Nikkei business daily reported the firm was planning to team up with Japanese investment funds to make an offer.

The participation of local funds is seen as critical, given that some of Toshiba's assets - including defence equipment and nuclear power - are seen as strategically important in Japan.

The move comes after its shareholders last month voted down a company proposal to spin off its devices unit.

Shares of Toshiba were up 4.7% at 5,404 yen at 0156 GMT.

(Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Tom Hogue and Christopher Cushing)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Does a mask still protect you from Covid if no one else is wearing one?

    The Department of Justice has announced it will appeal a federal judge’s ruling to end the Biden administration’s mask mandate on public transportation after the CDC said the measure it still necessary to protect public health. Medical Director at South Miami Children’s Clinic, Dr. Tina Carroll-Scott, joins News NOW to explain whether a mask still protects against Covid-19 if no one else is wearing and how reversing the decision could impact immunocompromised people.

  • Bank of Canada Leaves Door Open to a 75-Basis-Point Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Governor Tiff Macklem acknowledged there’s potential for even larger increases to borrowing costs as the Bank of Canada aggressively wrestles inflation down from a three decade high.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingPutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedUkraine Latest: Biden Boosts Aid, Kyiv Sees $600 Billion RebuildObamas to Leave Spotify, Seek P

  • China Central Bank Ready to Provide More Support to Business

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank is ready to provide more support to smaller businesses as economic growth risks mount, Governor Yi Gang said.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingPutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedUkraine Latest: Biden Boosts Aid, Kyiv Sees $600 Billion RebuildObamas to Leave Spotify, Seek Podcast Deal ElsewhereMonetary policy is in a “comfor

  • Is AT&T Stock Back in Action and Worth Buying Now?

    AT&T stock is rallying after better-than-expected earnings. Here are the upside levels to watch now.

  • S.Korea first-quarter growth likely slowed sharply by COVID curbs

    South Korea's economic growth likely slowed significantly in the first quarter as restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 slammed the brakes on consumer spending, a Reuters poll found. On a year-on-year basis, gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 2.8% in the first quarter, the median forecast of 18 economists showed, down sharply from the fourth quarter's 4.2% pace. The Bank of Korea's new governor, Rhee Chang-yong, warned that economic growth was expected to weaken further, and in the long run, the economy may experience stagnation amid an aging population and decreased productivity.

  • ESPN analyst offers intriguing trade idea for Patriots WR N’Keal Harry

    This hypothetical trade would create more value for the Patriots in the 2022 NFL Draft.

  • Japan March consumer prices rise at fastest pace in over 2 years

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's core consumer prices rose at the fastest pace in more than two years in March, raising worries higher energy and food costs could increasingly take a toll on households' purchasing power. The core consumer price index (CPI), which excludes volatile fresh food prices but includes fuel and broader energy costs, jumped 0.8% in March from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday. The pace indicates the core CPI could near the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) 2% target in April as the impact of mobile phone fee cuts from that month last year fades from yearly comparisons.

  • Meta’s Sheryl Sandberg reportedly sought to quash article about Activision CEO

    Sheryl Sandberg allegedly worked with a team of Facebook and Activision employees to block a U.K. newspaper from publishing a negative article about then-boyfriend Bobby Kotick.

  • The Billionaire Father-Son Team Behind Carvana Is Losing Wealth Fast

    (Bloomberg) -- Used-car dealer Carvana Co. said it faced a “uniquely difficult environment” in the first three months of the year after reporting a larger-than-expected quarterly loss.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingPutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedUkraine Latest: Biden Boosts Aid, Kyiv Sees $600 Billion RebuildObamas to Leave Spotify, Seek Podcast Deal E

  • Forget Apple and Bank of America: This Is Warren Buffett's Favorite Stock

    When it comes to building wealth, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett deserves to be in a class of his own. Although the Oracle of Omaha, as he's come to be known, isn't the wealthiest individual on the planet, he's delivered some of the most eye-popping investment returns over the past six decades. Since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $760 billion in value for shareholders (himself included) and generated an average annual return of better than 20% on his company's stock.

  • Fed Chair Powell says a double-sized rate hike is 'on the table' in May, making mortgages, car loans, and credit-card interest even more pricey

    The Fed usually raises rates by 0.25 percentage points at each meeting. With inflation at 41-year highs, officials are picking up the pace.

  • Nvidia Could Be Big Tech’s Next Casualty. Evidence Is Piling Up.

    The red-hot maker of graphics chips is facing headwinds that range from the aftereffects of pandemic-era spending to waning demand from gamers.

  • AT&T Shareholders Who Sell Warner Bros. Stock Face Tax Complexities

    Since the AT&T spinoff of its 71% stake in Warner Bros. Discovery to its shareholders on April 8, many AT&T investors have considered selling their Warner Bros. stock to buy more AT&T to get higher income. Calculating the cost basis of AT&T (ticker: T) and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) is a little tricky, and the right approach could be somewhat different than what Barron’s originally suggested immediately after the spinoff. The good news for any AT&T holders selling their Warner Bros. stock is that their cost basis is calculated based on when they bought AT&T shares, not the date of the spinoff.

  • 2 No-Brainer Growth Stocks to Buy While the Market Is Down

    The Nasdaq Composite index is down about 13.3% year-to-date. You can bet there are several top stocks in that index that are getting unjustifiably punished in this broader market downturn that will go on to deliver great returns over the next five years. It takes a strong business to consistently grow revenue, but an even better one to do that while expanding operating margin.

  • 2 Growth Stocks With Monster Upside of at Least 215%, According to Cathie Wood

    Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood has had a difficult year. Better yet, she has maintained her long-term mindset and doubled-down on her belief in innovation, saying that Ark's portfolio is currently in "deep value" territory. Since its inception in October 2014, the Ark Innovation ETF is up over 180%, easily beating the 123% return of the broader S&P 500.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Plunging Today

    Tesla may have just confirmed that the biggest impediment to Rivian's growth isn't going away anytime soon.

  • 8 Stocks to Sell Now According to Mitch Cantor’s Mountain Lake Investment Management

    In this article, we discuss 8 stocks to sell now according to Mitch Cantor’s Mountain Lake Investment Management. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Cantor’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 4 Stocks to Sell Now According to Mitch Cantor’s Mountain Lake Investment Management. California-based hedge fund Mountain […]

  • Bill Ackman bet $1.1 billion on Netflix months ago and now he’s taking a beating. But the famed investor has doubled down before—and come out ahead

    Streaming service’s stock plunge costs hedge fund manager millions. But it’s not Ackman’s first rodeo.

  • 4 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Absolutely Trouncing the Market

    Warren Buffett is once again demonstrating why he's called the Oracle of Omaha. While the S&P 500 is floundering, shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) have jumped close to 17% year to date. A big part of Berkshire's impressive gain is due to even better performances from individual stocks in its portfolio.

  • These 2 Penny Stocks Could Rally to $15 (Or More), Says Roth Capital

    There are few stock segments more polarizing than the ‘pennies.’ These are low-cost equities, typically priced below $5 per share, and they elicit two distinct responses from investors. Some buyers can’t get away from the pennies fast enough; while for others, these shares have a magnetic attraction. And no matter what any particular investor thinks of the pennies, it’s impossible to deny that these stocks present a fascinating picture of advantages and disadvantages. On the plus side of that le