Toshiba TEC Singapore acquires MFP Business from Toshiba Data Dynamics

This acquisition marks an important milestone for Toshiba TEC, as it expands its MFP business and strengthens operations in Singapore, a key market for Toshiba

SINGAPORE, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Toshiba TEC Singapore (TSE) announced their acquisition of the Multifunction Printers (MFP) Business from Toshiba Data Dynamics (TDSP). This will see TDSP shifting from a distributorship to a direct ownership model, where they will be supplying MFPs to their Singapore customers directly. This acquisition will also see the creation of a new business unit and absorption of existing TDSP employees into the newly created division.

With this acquisition, TSE will strengthen its business edge in the competitive MFP market in Singapore, one of its most advanced in Asia. This expansion is expected to deliver improved business growth and a greater market share. It will also build on Toshiba's world-leading innovations, with an extensive network to key industry players, enabling them to stay ahead of the competition and become a leading MFP distributor. TDSP has a deep understanding of unique workflow needs for various industries, and this expertise will benefit customers and prospects alike who are looking for intuitive, smart and reliable solutions.

In the short term, a new business unit, Printing Solutions Group (PSG) will be established within TSE to oversee the existing Business Solutions Division (BSD) and this newly created National Business Solutions Division (NBSD) from TDSP.

"Singapore continues to be an important and strategic market for Toshiba, with demand for smart business solutions such as MFPs expected to grow exponentially," says Tetsu Oda, President & CEO of Toshiba TEC Singapore. "While we continue to focus on the further expansion of our MFP businesses in Singapore, more resources will also be channeled to strengthen our capabilities in delivering highly tailored and effective technological solutions to those around us. In addition, one of our key priorities is to continue building stronger relationships with our customers and partners, enabling them to stay head of the competition."

Additionally, this acquisition will support Toshiba's drive to remain technologically advanced, constantly improve its product offerings and keep ahead in an ever changing business environment.

About Toshiba TEC Singapore

TOSHIBA TEC Singapore Pte Ltd (TSE) designs, builds and services world-class turnkey ODM/OEM solutions for Fortune 500 companies worldwide as well as for Best in Class small and medium-sized enterprises. Delivering state of the art ODM/OEM products to key players in industries including transport & logistics, retail, banking and healthcare, we help customers stay ahead of the competition.

TOSHIBA TEC Singapore is also the regional sales headquarters for South East Asia, South-Asia, Middle East and Africa regions for Toshiba MFPs and Barcode printers.

TOSHIBA TEC Singapore, headquartered in Singapore, is a TOSHIBA TEC Corporation Group company, an operating company of TOSHIBA Corporation.

