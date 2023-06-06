Tossed cigarette butt leads to felony charges

Jun. 5—A Fentress County man observed by a Crossville Police officer tossing a cigarette butt out a vehicle window found himself facing additional charges after it was alleged he was found in possession of a stolen gun and narcotics.

Cooper Smith, 25, Old Poplar Cove Rd., Jamestown, is charged with possession of a stolen handgun, possession of oxycodone and driving on a suspended license, according to CPD's Lt. Dustin Lester's report.

Smith was also cited for littering.

The incident took place May 23 shortly before 3 p.m., when Lester spotted a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze leaving the area of the Red Roof Inn off N. Main St.

The vehicle entered Hwy. 127 N. and turned east on Interstate 40, where a traffic stop was conducted.

Permission to search the vehicle was granted. Nine oxycodone pills and a Taurus .38 caliber handgun were found. A check of the weapon showed it had been stolen in a residential burglary in Fentress County. Smith told officers he obtained the handgun in a trade for a rifle.

Fentress County authorities were notified of the recovery of the gun, and that investigation is continuing.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com