Tossed firework leads to felony charge

Jul. 20—OXFORD — A man is facing up to five years in the state penitentiary after throwing a lit firework into someone's car.

Oxford police took a report July 5 of damage being done to a vehicle on Garfield Avenue. The victim said an acquaintance had thrown a pyrotechnic device inside their vehicle, causing more than $1,000 worth of damage.

Jequaris Moore, 19, of Oxford, was arrested July 19 without incident and charged with felony malicious mischief. During his initial appearance in Lafayette County Justice Court, bond was set at $2,500.

According to the Mississippi Code, if convicted, Moore could be sentenced to up to 5 years in state prison and/or up to a $10,000 fine.

