Tostitos avocado salsa recalled for incorrect label that does not include allergen information

The Frito-Lay Company issued a recall last week for some 15 oz. Tostitos Avocado Salsa Jar Dips that may have been incorrectly labeled.

Those voluntarily recalled dips may have a milk allergen in them that was not declared on the label, according to a U.S. Food and Drug Administration release from June 16. People who are allergic or have a severe sensitivity to milk could experience a serious or life-threatening reaction if they eat the dip.

The front of the recalled dip jar is correctly labeled as Tostitos Avocado Salsa, but the back of the jar is labeled with a different product’s nutrition information and does not have milk allergen information included.

No other Tostitos products have been recalled and no allergic reactions to the dip have been reported as of June 21. The release states that if a person has an allergy to milk or a severe sensitivity to it, the dip should be thrown away immediately.

The dip was distributed nationwide at retail stores and e-commerce channels, and people could have bought the product as early as April 5.

Any person with questions on the recall can contact Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 1-800-352-4477.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tostidos Avocado Salsa Jar Dips recalled for incorrect labeling