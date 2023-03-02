Tot’s remains found in British police search for missing baby of aristocrat Constance Marten

A baby’s remains were found after British police launched a search for the missing child of aristocrat Constance Marten — not far from the southern England site of her and her partner’s recent arrest.

Marten and partner Mark Gordon were busted earlier this week due over concerns about her child’s wellbeing, CNN reported.

Marten, 35, the daughter of aristocrat Napier Marten had been on the run with Gordon, 48, a convicted sex offender who served 20 years in a U.S. prison for kidnapping and sexual battery.

A search for the couple and their newborn began in early January after they went missing. Napier Marten, a movie and music producer, published an audio message in the Independent, and police released several appeals for information that led to their discovery.

The couple was detained Monday in Brighton after crisscrossing England in an alleged attempt to evade police — living off the grid, hiding their faces from city security cameras and traveling around the country by taxi.

Initially arrested on suspicion of child neglect, the charges were upgraded Tuesday to suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

“A crime scene is in place, and work at the location is expected to continue for some time,” Lewis Basford of London’s Metropolitan Police force said in a Wednesday statement. “This is an outcome that myself and the many officers who have been part of the search had hoped would not happen.”

Officials didn’t state the official cause of the newborn’s death, pending results of an autopsy. Marten and Gordon remained in custody after police instituted a 36-hour extension to their detention period.

With News Wire Services