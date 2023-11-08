Total of 45 combat clashes occur on frontline – General Staff

A total of 45 combat clashes took place at the front during the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 8 November

Details: During the past 24 hours, 45 combat clashes took place.

In total, the enemy carried out 6 missile strikes and 50 airstrikes, as well as 64 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

In the area of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) Operational Strategic Group on the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces are maintaining their military presence in the border areas, undertaking sabotage activities to prevent Ukrainian troops from being deployed to vulnerable areas and increasing the density of minefields along the state border in Russia's Belgorod Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful assault operations near the settlements of Synkivka, Ivanivka and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast where the Ukrainian forces repelled six attacks.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful assault operations near Serebrianka Forest in Luhansk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled six Russian attacks near Bohdanivka, Andriivka and Klishchiivka in Donetsk Oblast. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing their assault operations south of the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, inflicting losses in military personnel and equipment on the Russian occupying forces and consolidating their positions.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, the Russians kept trying to encircle Avdiivka. Ukrainian soldiers are steadfastly holding the line and inflicting heavy losses on the Russians. Thus, Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled 14 Russian attacks near the settlements of Stepove, Avdiivka, Tonenke and Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful assault operations near the settlements of Marinka in Donetsk Oblast, where the Ukrainian forces repelled 17 attacks.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian forces conducted assault operations near the settlement of Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast, but to no avail.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Defence Forces maintain their offensive operation on the Melitopol front, inflicting losses in military personnel and equipment on the Russian occupying forces and exhausting them along the entire frontline.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, Ukrainian defenders are conducting counter-battery operations, striking the Russian rear.

The Ukrainian Air Force launched 17 attacks on areas where Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated, and four attacks on anti-aircraft systems belonging to the Russians.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck seven artillery systems, two command posts, a fuel and lubricants storage point, a cluster of Russian manpower, weapons and military equipment, two radar stations and an electronic warfare station belonging to the Russians.

