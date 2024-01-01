Total of 56 skirmishes occur as new year begins, assaults take place on several fronts – General Staff

Stock photo: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 56 combat clashes between the Ukrainian Defence Forces and the Russian occupying army have taken place on the contact line since the beginning of 2024.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 1 January 2024

Quote: "There were 56 combat engagements over the past 24 hours. The enemy launched 1 missile strike and 81 airstrikes, including using Shahed-136/131 loitering munitions, and struck the positions of our troops and populated areas 37 times with multiple-launch rocket systems."

Details: Ukrainian soldiers repelled Russian attacks on the Kupiansk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Zaporizhzhia fronts. Furthermore, Ukraine's General Staff reported that "the enemy has persisted in its intention to drive Ukrainian units from their footholds on the Dnipro River's left bank".

"The enemy mounted 18 unsuccessful assaults over the past 24 hours, with Ukrainian forces continuing to hold their positions and inflicting significant losses on the Russian occupying army," the statement said.

The Russians resorted to bombardments in other areas but launched no offensive (assault) actions.

