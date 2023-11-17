Total of 72 combat clashes occur at front over 24 hours – General Staff report

Ukraine’s Defence Forces clashed with Russian troops 72 times in total over the course of the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 17 November

Quote: "The Russian occupiers launched another air strike on Ukraine, using 18 Shahed-136/131 attack drones over the course of the past day. The assets and personnel of the Air Force destroyed 16 attack UAVs. The enemy again attacked our country with the Shahed-136/131 UAV last night (the night of 16-17 November – ed.). Information about the aftermath of this terrorist attack is currently being established."

Details: A total of 72 combat clashes took place during the past 24 hours. Russian forces launched 12 missile strikes and 47 airstrikes and carried out 38 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

In the area of responsibility of the Operational Strategic Group Pivnich (North) on the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians are maintaining their military presence in the border areas, conducting intense sabotage activities in order to prevent the redeployment of Ukrainian troops to threatened fronts and increasing the density of mine barriers along the state border in Belgorod Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, Russian forces conducted assault operations near the settlements of Synkivka and Petropavlivka in Kharkiv Oblast, where Ukrainian soldiers repelled four attacks.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful assault operations near the settlement of Nadiia in Luhansk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces conducted assault operations near the settlements of Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 18 attacks. Moreover, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing assault operations south of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, inflicting losses on the Russians in manpower and equipment and consolidating their positions.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, Russian forces keep trying to encircle Avdiivka, but Ukrainian soldiers are steadfastly holding the defence, inflicting significant losses on the Russians. The Russians’ offensive operations near the settlements of Stepove, Avdiivka and Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast were unsuccessful. Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled 17 attacks there.

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 19 Russian attacks near the settlements of Marinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful assault operations near the settlement of Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful assault operations near the settlements of Robotyne and west of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where Ukrainian soldiers repelled six attacks.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to conduct offensive operations on the Melitopol front, inflicting losses in military personnel and equipment on the Russian occupying forces and exhausting them along the entire frontline.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, Ukrainian defenders are conducting counter-battery operations, striking the Russian rear.

Ukraine's Air Force launched two attacks on the areas where Russian manpower, weapons and military equipment were concentrated.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck three clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment, six artillery systems, two command posts and two ammunition storage points.

