Total of 88 combat clashes take place at front – General Staff

A total of 88 combat clashes between the Ukrainian Defence Forces and Russian troops have taken place over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 3 December

Details: 88 combat clashes took place during the past 24 hours.

In total, the Russians launched 3 missile strikes and 20 airstrikes and carried out 53 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

Kozacha Lopan and Petropavlivka (Kharkiv Oblast), Shcherbynivka, Avdiivka and Pobieda (Donetsk Oblast) came under airstrikes.

More than 100 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts came under artillery fire.

In the area of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) Operational Strategic Group on the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians are maintaining a military presence in the border areas, conducting active sabotage activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to vulnerable areas, and increasing the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in Belgorod Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, the Russians conducted assault operations near Synkivka and northeast of Petropavlivka and Ivanivka (Kharkiv Oblast) and Stelmakhivka (Luhansk Oblast), where defence forces repelled seven attacks.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful assaults near Serebrianka Forest in Luhansk Oblast, where defence forces repelled four attacks.

On the Bakhmut front, the Russians carried out assaults near Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Andriivka and Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast), where Ukrainian defenders repelled 21 attacks. The Defence Forces of Ukraine are continuing their assault south of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, inflicting losses on the Russians in manpower and equipment, and consolidating their positions.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, the Russians, supported by air power, keep trying to encircle Avdiivka, but Ukrainian soldiers are firmly holding the defence, inflicting significant losses on the Russians. The Russian offensive actions were unsuccessful east of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka, Sieverne, south of Tonenke and Pervomaiske (Donetsk Oblast), where the defence forces repelled 25 attacks.

On the Marinka front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful assaults near Marinka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), where the defence forces repelled 11 attacks.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful assaults southeast of Vuhledar and west of Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast), where the defenders repelled three attacks.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Russians carried out 12 unsuccessful attempts to restore their lost position near Robotyne and west and northwest of Verbove (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

At the same time, the Defence Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct the offensive operation on the Melitopol front, inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the Russian forces, and exhaust the Russians along the entire front line.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, the Defence Forces are continuing to maintain their positions on the left bank of Dnipro, conduct counter-battery combat, and inflict fire damage on the Russian rear.

Over the past 24 hours, units from Rocket Forces and Artillery have damaged two areas where Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated, one command post, three ammunition storage points and four artillery units belonging to the Russians.

Over the last day, one Kh-59 guided air missile was destroyed by the assets and personnel of Ukraine’s air defence.

