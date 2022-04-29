Total control and a ghetto: Mariupol citizens are given "rules" for life under the occupation - Mayor's Office

IRYNA BALACHUK - FRIDAY, 29 APRIL 2022, 2:31 PM The Russian occupiers have begun distributing leaflets in Mariupol called "Answers to Questions", which are actually more like the "rules of life" under the occupation. Source: Advisor to the Mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko on Telegram Quote: "The occupation authorities are distributing these leaflets called 'Answers to Questions' in Mariupol. They show all the realities of Mariupol's present and future during the occupation. Restriction of movement, restriction of freedom, restriction of rights and complete devastation. Total control. A true ghetto." Details: The occupiers say that all residents must be filtered (the invaders call this verification). This is mandatory for everyone. Not only for those leaving Mariupol, but even those who want to go to occupied Donetsk. Also, according to the leaflet, it is impossible to convert non-cash money into cash. Mariupol residents will also not be able to receive compensation for destroyed housing or reimbursements for rebuilding it themselves. Travelling in private cars, even to the occupied part of Donetsk Region, is possible only as part of a convoy. Leaving for Ukraine is possible, but the occupiers are intimidating residents, saying that they will supposedly be immediately "handed a summons and sent to the front". Andriushchenko urged the people of Mariupol to tell everyone that "no one will be handing out any [summons] to anyone, and Ukraine is waiting for the people of Mariupol at home with warm hugs". Reminder: Ukraine hopes to evacuate the civilians in hiding at the Azovstal steelworks, along with the last fighters defending Mariupol, on 29 April.