Should Total Energy Services Inc.’s (TSE:TOT) Weak Investment Returns Worry You?

Today we’ll look at Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) and reflect on its potential as an investment. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Total Energy Services:

0.05 = CA$11m ÷ (CA$1.1b – CA$167m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Therefore, Total Energy Services has an ROCE of 5.0%.

Does Total Energy Services Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. We can see Total Energy Services’s ROCE is meaningfully below the Energy Services industry average of 7.9%. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Aside from the industry comparison, Total Energy Services’s ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.

Total Energy Services’s current ROCE of 5.0% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 8.4% ROCE. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges.

TSX:TOT Past Revenue and Net Income, February 20th 2019 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. We note Total Energy Services could be considered a cyclical business. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Total Energy Services’s ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Total Energy Services has total assets of CA$1.1b and current liabilities of CA$167m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 16% of its total assets. It is good to see a restrained amount of current liabilities, as this limits the effect on ROCE.