Total lunar eclipse dazzles as it coincides with supermoon

  • A lunar eclipse is observed during dawn in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Wednesday's eclipse is the first in more than two years and coincides with a supermoon. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)
  • Photographers take photos of a lunar eclipse at the Central TV Tower in Beijing, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
  • The lunar eclipse shines behind a Ferris wheel in Santa Monica, Calif., Wednesday, May 26, 2021. The first total lunar eclipse in more than two years is coinciding with a supermoon for quite a cosmic show. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
  • The moon sets behind the Montevideo port, in Uruguay, Wednesday, May 26, 2021, during a lunar eclipse, also known as a super blood moon. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)
  • A lunar eclipse occurs over Santiago, Chile, early Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
  • Light shines from a total lunar eclipse over Santa Monica Beach in Santa Monica, Calif., Wednesday, May 26, 2021. The first total lunar eclipse in more than two years is coinciding with a supermoon for quite a cosmic show. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
  • A man leaves after fishing in the Missouri River as the nearly full moon rises beyond the downtown skyline, late Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
  • A yacht sails past as the moon rises in Sydney Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
  • A supermoon rises over a train carrying passengers in Beijing on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
  • A lunar eclipse occurs beside the clock tower of the Manila City Hall, Philippines, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
  • A couple watch the lunar eclipse at Sanur beach in Bali, Indonesia on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)
  • The moon rises over the Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. The first total lunar eclipse in more than two years coincides with a supermoon this week for quite a cosmic show. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Lunar Eclipse Photo Gallery

The moon put on a show for many parts of the world Wednesday, as the first total lunar eclipse in more than two years coincided with a supermoon.

The blazing orange moon dazzled as it hung over the skies of the Pacific as well as the western half of North America, parts of South America and eastern Asia.

The reddish-orange color of the super “blood” moon is the result of all the sunrises and sunsets in Earth’s atmosphere projected onto the surface of the eclipsed moon.

More lunar shows are coming. On Nov. 19, there will be a nearly total eclipse where the moon dims but doesn’t turn red.

The next total lunar eclipse will be May 2022. The last one was January 2019.

