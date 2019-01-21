Total Market Cap Drops $5 Billion as All Major Coins Take Price Hit

Monday, Jan. 21: cryptocurrencies are seeing price weakness across the board, with virtually all of the top 100 coins by market cap tipping into the red.Top ten coins have lost between 3 and 7 percent on the day, as data from Coin360 shows.

Market visualization by Coin360 More

Market visualization by Coin360

Bitcoin (BTC) is down about 4 percent on the day to press time, slipping from a 24-hour high of ~$3,755 to its current price point around $3,570.

Despite a jagged week of fleeting gains, the top coin has now come virtually full circle on its 7-day chart, and is trading just 0.5 percent down on the week. Monthly losses are nonetheless at a heftier 11 percent, according to CoinMarketCap.

Bitcoin 7-day price chart More

Bitcoin 7-day price chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

Ripple (XRP), currently the largest altcoin by market cap, is down fractionally less, shedding 3.4 percent on the day to trade at ~$0.317 to press time. Ripple’s market share is currently $13 billion — as compared with Ethereum (ETH)’s ~$12.2 billion.

After an unsteady week, Ripple is down a slight 2.4 percent on the week, but monthly losses are much higher, at 13.6 percent.

Today, fintech startup Crypto Garage announced its Bitcoin settlement system using Blockstream’s Liquid Sidechain was the first blockchain finance project to get the green light under the Japanese government’s regulatory sandbox scheme.