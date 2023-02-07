The total return for Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) investors has risen faster than earnings growth over the last five years

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But on a lighter note, a good company can see its share price rise well over 100%. One great example is Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) which saw its share price drive 113% higher over five years. Unfortunately, though, the stock has dropped 3.4% over a week.

Although Arch Capital Group has shed US$804m from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, Arch Capital Group achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 25% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 16% average annual increase in the share price. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

earnings-per-share-growth
earnings-per-share-growth

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Arch Capital Group has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 29% in the last twelve months. That's better than the annualised return of 16% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Arch Capital Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Arch Capital Group you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

