The total return for Coronado Global Resources (ASX:CRN) investors has risen faster than earnings growth over the last three years

Coronado Global Resources Inc. (ASX:CRN) shareholders have seen the share price descend 19% over the month. But at least the stock is up over the last three years. In that time, it is up 40%, which isn't bad, but not amazing either.

While this past week has detracted from the company's three-year return, let's look at the recent trends of the underlying business and see if the gains have been in alignment.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During three years of share price growth, Coronado Global Resources achieved compound earnings per share growth of 13% per year. We don't think it is entirely coincidental that the EPS growth is reasonably close to the 12% average annual increase in the share price. This observation indicates that the market's attitude to the business hasn't changed all that much. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Coronado Global Resources the TSR over the last 3 years was 109%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, Coronado Global Resources' total shareholder return last year was 20%. And yes, that does include the dividend. The TSR has been even better over three years, coming in at 28% per year. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Coronado Global Resources you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

