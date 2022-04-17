The total return for O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) investors has risen faster than earnings growth over the last five years

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For instance, the price of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) stock is up an impressive 169% over the last five years. On the other hand, the stock price has retraced 3.1% in the last week. But this could be related to the soft market, with stocks selling off around 1.9% in the last week.

Since the long term performance has been good but there's been a recent pullback of 3.1%, let's check if the fundamentals match the share price.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, O'Reilly Automotive achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 25% per year. This EPS growth is reasonably close to the 22% average annual increase in the share price. This indicates that investor sentiment towards the company has not changed a great deal. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that O'Reilly Automotive has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 35% in the last twelve months. That's better than the annualised return of 22% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for O'Reilly Automotive (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

