The total return for STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) investors has risen faster than earnings growth over the last five years

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) shareholders have seen the share price descend 17% over the month. On the bright side the share price is up over the last half decade. However we are not very impressed because the share price is only up 30%, less than the market return of 78%.

Although STAG Industrial has shed US$393m from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

See our latest analysis for STAG Industrial

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over half a decade, STAG Industrial managed to grow its earnings per share at 58% a year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 5% over the same period. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of STAG Industrial's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of STAG Industrial, it has a TSR of 64% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

Story continues

A Different Perspective

Although it hurts that STAG Industrial returned a loss of 3.2% in the last twelve months, the broader market was actually worse, returning a loss of 10%. Of course, the long term returns are far more important and the good news is that over five years, the stock has returned 10% for each year. It could be that the business is just facing some short term problems, but shareholders should keep a close eye on the fundamentals. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand STAG Industrial better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 6 warning signs for STAG Industrial (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.