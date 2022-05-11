The total return for STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) investors has risen faster than earnings growth over the last five years

It hasn't been the best quarter for STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 15% in that time. But the silver lining is the stock is up over five years. Unfortunately its return of 33% is below the market return of 79%. Unfortunately not all shareholders will have held it for the long term, so spare a thought for those caught in the 22% decline over the last twelve months.

While this past week has detracted from the company's five-year return, let's look at the recent trends of the underlying business and see if the gains have been in alignment.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, STORE Capital achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 5.0% per year. This EPS growth is reasonably close to the 6% average annual increase in the share price. This indicates that investor sentiment towards the company has not changed a great deal. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We know that STORE Capital has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think STORE Capital will grow revenue in the future.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for STORE Capital the TSR over the last 5 years was 68%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that STORE Capital shareholders are down 19% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 9.8%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 11% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for STORE Capital you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

