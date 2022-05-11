The total return for WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC) investors has risen faster than earnings growth over the last five years

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 13% in the last month. But over five years returns have been remarkably great. Indeed, the share price is up a whopping 500% in that time. Arguably, the recent fall is to be expected after such a strong rise. But the real question is whether the business fundamentals can improve over the long term.

Although WiseTech Global has shed AU$892m from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over half a decade, WiseTech Global managed to grow its earnings per share at 56% a year. This EPS growth is higher than the 43% average annual increase in the share price. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days. Having said that, the market is still optimistic, given the P/E ratio of 94.44.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free interactive report on WiseTech Global's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of WiseTech Global, it has a TSR of 505% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that WiseTech Global has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 57% in the last twelve months. Of course, that includes the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 43% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand WiseTech Global better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for WiseTech Global that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

