Total Says Exposure to Adani Is $3.1 Billion of Capital Employed
(Bloomberg) -- French energy giant TotalEnergies SE said its exposure to Adani Group companies was $3.1 billion of capital employed at the end of December.
Total owns stakes in businesses including Adani Total Gas Ltd. and Adani Green Energy Ltd., and has said its investments were undertaken in full compliance with Indian laws and its own internal governance processes.
“TotalEnergies’ exposure resulting from these stakes is limited, as it represents 2.4% of the company’s capital employed,” the French firm said in a statement on Friday.
The Adani Group has shed more than $100 billion in market value since Hindenburg Research accused it of stock manipulation and accounting fraud in a Jan. 24 report.
Adani’s $108 Billion Crisis Shakes Investors’ Faith in India
