Total SE Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued

GuruFocus.com
·4 min read

- By GF Value

The stock of Total SE (NYSE:TOT, 30-year Financials) is believed to be fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $45.19 per share and the market cap of $118.4 billion, Total SE stock appears to be fairly valued. GF Value for Total SE is shown in the chart below.


Total SE Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued
Total SE Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued

Because Total SE is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Total SE has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.46, which is in the middle range of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Total SE at 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Total SE is poor. This is the debt and cash of Total SE over the past years:

Total SE Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued
Total SE Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Total SE has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $119.7 billion and loss of $2.91 a share. Its operating margin is -6.28%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. Overall, the profitability of Total SE is ranked 5 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Total SE over the past years:

Total SE Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued
Total SE Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Total SE is -9.2%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -16.7%, which ranks worse than 71% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Total SE's return on invested capital is -3.74, and its cost of capital is 5.40. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Total SE is shown below:

Total SE Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued
Total SE Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued

In conclusion, the stock of Total SE (NYSE:TOT, 30-year Financials) appears to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 71% of the companies in Oil & Gas industry. To learn more about Total SE stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Recommended Stories

  • Trump mocked as ‘petulant toddler’ after calling Biden ‘ungracious’ for not referencing him in joint address

    Former president spoke to Fox Business following Joe Biden’s speech to Congress on Wednesday

  • Trump lashes out at ‘very unfair’ FBI raid of ‘great patriot’ Rudy Giuliani’s apartment

    ‘It’s very, very unfair. Rudy is a patriot who loves this country,’ the former president tells Fox Business

  • ‘Next one to be thrown under the bus’: Michael Cohen issues ominous warning to Rudy Giuliani

    ‘Rudy, I told you so! I told you so!’ Mr Cohen says in an interview with CNN’s Alisyn Camerota

  • Lauren Boebert shakes her head at Biden’s calls for gun reform and is called out for using phone (cloned)

    ‘Will Joe Biden start his gun control crusade by investigating Hunter?’ she tweeted

  • Ahmaud Arbery death: Three charged with federal hate crimes and attempted kidnapping

    Three men have been indicted by a federal grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia and charged with hate crimes and attempted kidnapping in relation to the death of Ahmaud Arbery. Travis McMichael; his father, Gregory McMichael; and William “Roddie” Bryan, were each charged with one count of interference with rights and with one count of attempted kidnapping. Both of the McMichaels were also charged with one count each of using, carrying, and brandishing — and in Travis’s case, discharging — a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

  • Fatal head-on crash captured on surveillance camera

    One person died early Thursday in a head-on crash in Lawrence.

  • Biden meets with Jimmy Carter on president’s 100th day in office

    Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden travelled to Plains, Georgia on Thursday, hours after the president’s first address to a joint session of Congress to debut his expansive domestic agenda, to meet with his longtime ally Jimmy Carter. The visit also follows the recent death of Mr Carter’s vice president Walter Mondale, who died on 19 April in Minneapolis. “For decades, he has been my loyal and dedicated friend,” Mr Carter said in a filmed statement during the 2020 Democratic National Convention securing Mr Biden’s nomination.

  • Trump bizarrely says Democrats were ‘choking’ on their masks at Biden’s Joint Session address

    Nancy Pelosi’s mask was ‘biggest mask’, says former president

  • Biden news: President responds to hecklers at rally to mark 100 days

    Follow the latest updates below

  • Watch: Biden makes first address to Congress as president

    President Biden's Wednesday night speech to a joint session of Congress will be unlike others before it. Find out how and when to watch it — and why this isn't the State of the Union address.

  • Biden speech: How long was his joint address to Congress and how does it compare to previous years?

    Only 200 members of Congress were invited to president’s first address to the joint session of Congress

  • What a difference 100 days make: How Biden has turned the Trump era upside down

    From letting experts do their jobs to reinstating regular press briefings – and not bombarding the public with tweets – the new president is striking a very different tone to his predecessor, writes Andrew Feinberg

  • Biden to sell child care and free university in speech to Congress

    The Democrat will pledge to enact free pre-school and community college in a speech to Congress.

  • Bennett scores in overtime, Panthers edge Blackhawks 4-3

    Sam Bennett scored at 4:08 of overtime to give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night. Bennett beat Kevin Lankinen with a rising shot over the glove from the slot for his ninth goal after the Blackhawks had dominated in overtime and tested 20-year-old Florida goaltender Spencer Knight, who played in just this third NHL game.

  • Senate and House panels battle for influence over Florida’s federal judge picks

    When Joe Biden won the presidency, Florida’s congressional Democrats thought they might finally get a chance to serve up his picks for federal judges.

  • An Alabama quarterback projected to go 3rd in the NFL draft fell to 15th and lost $19 million in the process

    Mac Jones' future earnings took a hit when he was drafted by the Patriots at 15th overall instead of by the 49ers at third overall.

  • Rudy Giuliani spreads nonsense conspiracy theories about the DOJ and the Bidens in Fox News appearance following FBI raids

    "They could have been Donald Trump's hard drives," Rudy Giuliani said on the Fox News show after his office and apartment were raided by the FBI.

  • Bombshell Letter: Gaetz Paid for Sex With Minor, Wingman Says

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos via GettyA confession letter written by Joel Greenberg in the final months of the Trump presidency claims that he and close associate Rep. Matt Gaetz paid for sex with multiple women—as well as a girl who was 17 at the time.“On more than one occasion, this individual was involved in sexual activities with several of the other girls, the congressman from Florida’s 1st Congressional District and myself,” Greenberg wrote in reference to the 17-year-old.“From time to time, gas money or gifts, rent or partial tuition payments were made to several of these girls, including the individual who was not yet 18. I did see the acts occur firsthand and Venmo transactions, Cash App or other payments were made to these girls on behalf of the Congressman.”The letter, which The Daily Beast recently obtained, was written after Greenberg—who was under federal indictment—asked Roger Stone to help him secure a pardon from then-President Donald Trump.A series of private messages starting in late 2020—also recently obtained by The Daily Beast—shows a number of exchanges between Greenberg and Stone conducted over the encrypted messaging app Signal, with communications set to disappear. However, Greenberg appears to have taken screenshots of a number of their conversations.“If I get you $250k in Bitcoin would that help or is this not a financial matter,” Greenberg wrote to Stone, one message shows.“I understand all of this and have taken it into consideration,” Stone replied. “I will know more in the next 24 hours I cannot push too hard because of the nonsense surrounding pardons.”“I hope you are prepared to wire me $250,000 because I am feeling confident,” Stone wrote to Greenberg on Jan. 13.In a text message to The Daily Beast, Stone said that Greenberg had tried to hire him to assist with a pardon, but he denied asking for or receiving payment or interceding on his behalf. He did, however, confirm he had Greenberg prepare “a document explaining his prosecution.”In the private text messages to Stone, Greenberg described his activities with Gaetz, repeatedly referring to the Republican congressman by his initials, “MG,” or as “Matt.”“My lawyers that I fired, know the whole story about MG’s involvement,” Greenberg wrote to Stone on Dec. 21. “They know he paid me to pay the girls and that he and I both had sex with the girl who was underage.”As part of the effort to obtain a pardon, Greenberg wrote multiple drafts of his confession letter. The Daily Beast obtained two typed versions and an earlier handwritten one. Certified forensic document examiner and handwriting expert Wendy Carlson compared the letter to writing samples obtained through two public records requests. She said it was her professional expert opinion that the person who authored a 2019 financial disclosure for Joel Greenberg, as well as Greenberg’s 2020 Board of Elections form, was the same as the author of the letter.“The person who authored the forms has been identified as the person who authored the letter,” Carlson said.The Crazy Case of Gaetz Wingman’s Fraudulent COVID Relief LoansIn those letters, Greenberg detailed his relationship with Gaetz. He confessed to paying young women for sex. And he claimed that he, Gaetz, and others had sex with a minor they believed to be 19 at the time. Greenberg said he learned she was underage on Sept. 4, 2017, from “an anonymous tip” and quickly contacted Gaetz.“Immediately I called the congressman and warned him to stay clear of this person and informed him she was underage,” Greenberg wrote. “He was equally shocked and disturbed by this revelation.”Greenberg continued in the handwritten draft that he “confronted” the then-17-year-old and explained to her “how serious of a situation this was, how many people she put in danger.”“She apologized and recognized that by lying about her age, she endangered many people,” he continued. “There was no further contact with this individual until after her 18th birthday.”But after she reached the age of legal consent in Florida, Greenberg re-established contact. As The Daily Beast previously reported, about five months after her 18th birthday, Gaetz sent Greenberg $900 in two Venmo transactions—one titled “Test” and the other titled “hit up ___.” The blank contained a nickname for this girl, and Greenberg paid her and two other women a total of $900 about six hours later.In his confession letter, Greenberg also admitted he facilitated Gaetz’s interactions with college students—and paid them on his behalf.“All of the girls were in college or post college and it was not uncommon for either myself or the Congressman to help anyone [sic] of these girls financially, whether it was a car payment, a flight home to see their family or something as simple as helping pay a speeding ticket,” Greenberg wrote.A partial record of Greenberg’s Venmo and Cash App transactions suggests that payments were usually for a lot more than “gas money.” The Daily Beast identified more than 150 Venmo payments from Greenberg to women, as well as more than 70 additional payments on the Cash App, that were generally between $300 and $500—though some exceeded $1,000. The Daily Beast also talked to 12 of the more than 40 different women who received money, and they all said they understood Greenberg was paying them at least in part for sex.Greenberg, a disgraced local politician in Florida, currently faces a sweeping 33-count indictment that ranges from stalking to sex trafficking. In March, The New York Times revealed that the initial investigation into the Seminole County tax official expanded as agents looked into his role in arranging paid sexual encounters for his friend, Matt Gaetz.Federal prosecutors have not criminally charged Gaetz—or even publicly confirmed the expansion of their probe. While Gaetz acknowledges the existence of the investigation, he denies having sex with an underage teen. But at some point, Greenberg began to cooperate with investigators, a development his lawyer has suggested poses a serious problem for Gaetz.That defense lawyer, Fritz Scheller, declined to comment for this story, citing attorney-client privilege.Gaetz’s office did not respond. However, Logan Circle Group, an outside public relations firm Gaetz has hired, sent the following statement:“Congressman Gaetz has never paid for sex nor has he had sex with a 17 year old as an adult. We are now one month after your outlet and others first reported such lies, and no one has gone on record to directly accuse him of either. Politico, however, has reported Mr. Greenberg threatening to make false accusations against others, which seems noteworthy for your story and in fact sounds like the entirety of your story. Congressman Gaetz has had no role in advocating for or against a pardon for Greenberg and doubts such a pardon was ever even considered.” Photo via Facebook The Politico article referred to in the statement does not say Greenberg was threatening to make false accusations against others, but does say that an associate claimed Greenberg had warned friends that “everyone is going to need a lawyer.”Neither the U.S. Secret Service nor federal prosecutors with the Middle District of Florida would provide comment for this article either, citing a policy of not confirming or denying the existence of an ongoing investigation.In the final months of the Trump presidency, Greenberg and Stone exchanged several texts about a pardon over the encrypted messaging app Signal. While images show that the pair frequently set messages to automatically delete, Greenberg regularly took screenshots of their communications.Stone, who received a presidential commutation in July but at the time had not yet been pardoned, communicated with Greenberg for months about the latter’s desire for a pardon.The messages show that in November, the pair discussed putting together a “document,” which later took the form of a confession letter and background missive about all the ways in which Greenberg had been loyal to Trump. In their early conversations, Greenberg told Stone that the letter was “about 8-10 pages” and asked if it should be shortened.“No,” Stone replied, “use as much space as you need to tell the story fully but be certain to include your leader ship [sic] for Trump prominently.”Greenberg almost immediately responded that he had “killed” himself for Trump. “And I’ve killed my self [sic] for Matt,” he said. Obtained by the Daily Beast The letter went through multiple drafts and detailed Greenberg’s encounters with Gaetz, but it also focused on Greenberg’s early support of Trump’s run in 2016, such as posting a “Super Trump” highway billboard on Interstate-4. (A version of the letter actually includes the image Greenberg used for the billboard.)On Nov. 20, 2020, Stone told Greenberg he had received “the document” and would show it to the team that “got me my commutation.”“I will review it with them and give you a budget. This is very doable and the time is now,” Stone wrote.An update from Stone came just after midnight on Dec. 8: “Your thing is being looked at and I will have an answer by Saturday as to whether you have a viable shot for justice and how to go about it.”“Thank you so much Roger,” Greenberg replied. “I am very thankful for you. I pray that the Lord will help. I remain optimistic and will wait to hear back from you.”Stone quickly sought to dampen expectations surrounding “the whole pardon circus.”“This is treacherous territory with a lot of different players such as Jared and Giuliani playing a hand,” Stone wrote, presumably referring to Trump adviser Jared Kushner and the president’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani. “I have two things I’m trying to get done. Sit tight.”On Dec. 21, Greenberg told Stone that government investigators were pressing him to cooperate. “The FBI, DOJ, Secret Service and a bunch of people from DC have repeatedly made attempts to meet with my [sic] lately. I have declined. But they are definitely ramping up pressure.”“They want me to flip,” he continued. “They have made offers which I’ve declined. I even fired my lawyers this week because they tried to convince me to cooperate and that a pardon was impossible.”Greenberg then revealed to Stone that his former lawyers were aware of the “whole story” regarding Matt Gaetz’s role.“My lawyers that I fired, know the whole story about MG’s involvement. They know he paid me to pay the girls and that he and I both had sex with the girl who was underage. So naturally they think that is my golden ticket,” Greenberg wrote.“And while I have not had any communication with MG, he absolutely has to know that the sex charge they hit me with would be what they would hit him with,” Greenberg continued.A distressed Greenberg told Stone that he felt “abandoned" by his allies, but emphasized that Gaetz—who was ”like a son” to the President of the United States—could save him: “One conversation with POTUS and he can get this done and it all goes away.”Greenberg said that while he had discussed pardons with Gaetz’s lawyer, he had not heard a reply and would “have to do what's best for me and my family” after Trump left office.“You think MG is going to come visit me in prison?” he said, then proposed the $250,000 Bitcoin deposit.Stone replied that he had considered those points, but “cannot push too hard because of the nonsense surrounding pardons.”As Trump neared his final days in office, he signaled an intent to issue a wave of pardons, and reports at the time suggested legal reprieve could be had for the right price. Stone communicated with Greenberg about his efforts to navigate the heavy traffic of pardon-seekers. On Dec. 23, Trump pardoned Stone for the crimes from his 2019 conviction. The next day, on Christmas Eve, Stone acknowledged to Greenberg that he was having difficulty with the Gaetz dimension.“It is hard for me to understand why MG would do nothing[.] Yes he is potentially damaged if the matter goes forward,” Stone wrote. The three men—Greenberg, Stone, and Gaetz—all shared a friendship dating back several years, and Stone apparently couldn’t figure out why Gaetz wouldn’t help Greenberg get a pardon.But on the morning of Jan. 13, Greenberg received this text from Stone: “Today is the day. We will know by the end of the day. I think you sent me some document but it disappeared. I hope you are prepared to wire me $250,000 because I am feeling confident.”There was only a week left in the Trump presidency. It’s unclear if money was ever exchanged, but Greenberg offered to pay extra if Stone could, in fact, get him a pardon.“If you can get this done today I’ll add another 50k,” Greenberg texted Stone.In a subsequent message, Stone wrote that White House lawyer Pat Cipollone had taken Greenberg’s name out of the list of hundreds of people who might be pardoned. Cipollone didn’t respond to multiple requests for comment Thursday, but according to three people familiar with the matter, Greenberg’s name repeatedly made it to the Trump White House for a presidential pardon. The Daily Beast was shown an image of one such list, and Greenberg’s name and a favorable mini-profile were indeed included.Administration officials swiftly shot down Greenberg’s application, however, and several senior White House officials at the time said they were not even aware that Stone was involved in a behind-the-scenes maneuvering.But as Stone explained it in a Jan. 30 text—a full 10 days after Trump left office—Gaetz was partly to blame.“What I don’t understand is why MJ would not help me at all and actually told me not to help you which I tried to do anyway. In the end it would not have mattered. Cipollone killed everything we wanted to get done and that includes stuff MG wanted,” Stone wrote, immediately clarifying that “MJ” was a typo and that he meant “MG.”“Ok. He actually said not to help me? Wow,” Greenberg replied.“If you repeat it you’re really going to hurt me,” Stone warned.“I won’t Roger. I don’t and haven’t talked to him. I won’t,” Greenberg said.Stone acknowledged Thursday night that there may be “copies of correspondence between me and Mr. Greenberg,” but he questioned whether they were complete, unedited, or accurate.“I made no formal or informal effort in regard to a pardon for Mr. Greenberg,” Stone said. “I recall requesting a document explaining his prosecution The [sic] details of which I was unfamiliar with.”“I never requested or received a penny from Mr. Greenberg,” he added. “I recall him offering to retain me and I declined. To be clear I did advocate pardons for a number of people who I had [sic] been unfairly treated by the justice system and was compensated by no one for doing so.”“Urge you to be very careful,” Stone said at the end of his text. “I will take any appropriate legal action in the event that you publish anything that is false or defamatory. Sounds to me like you have been presented some kind of cut and paste record.”—With additional reporting by Asawin Suebsaeng and Matt FullerRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Real-world data suggest the side effects from Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines are not as bad as expected

    Researchers found that vaccine side effects like headaches and fatigue were reported less frequently in the real world than in clinical trials.

  • ‘Been a bleep show.’ Reaction to Aaron Rodgers wanting to leave Green Bay Packers

    Rodgers reportedly wants to be traded or is refusing to play in 2021.