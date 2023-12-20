Total September home sales in Monroe down 32% since September 2022

Newly released data for September shows that potential buyers and sellers in Monroe County saw houses sell for slightly higher than the previous month's median sale price of $260,000.

The median home sold for $261,000, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows. September is the most recent month for which figures are available.

Compared to September 2022, the median home sale price was up 2.4% at $261,000 compared to $255,000.

Realtor.com sources sales data from real estate deeds, resulting in a few months' delay in up-to-date data. The statistics don't include homes currently listed for sale, and aren't directly comparable to listings data.

Information on your local housing market, along with other useful community data, is available at data.poconorecord.com.

In September, the number of recorded sales in Monroe County dropped by 31.9% since September 2022 from 442 to 301. All residential home sales totaled $82.1 million.

In Pennsylvania, homes sold at a median of $253,315 this September, down 4.4% from $265,000 in August. There were 10,871 recorded sales across the state this September, down 21.8% from 13,898 recorded sales in September 2022.

The total value of recorded residential home sales in Pennsylvania decreased by 18.3% from $4.7 billion in August to $3.8 billion this September.

Out of all residential home sales in Pennsylvania, 2.84% of homes sold for at least $1 million in September, up from 2.77% in September 2022.

Sale prices of single-family homes across Pennsylvania decreased by 4.2% from a median of $271,452 in August to $260,000 in September. Since September 2022, the sale price of single-family homes across the state was up 4% from $249,992.

The median home sale price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. The median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average sale price, which would mean taking the sum of all sale prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high sale.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Realtor.com. Please leave any feedback or corrections for this story here. This story was written by Ozge Terzioglu.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Monroe home sales: September median price up slightly from August