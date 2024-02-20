Total solar eclipse will cross parts of Kentucky soon. These spots will have the best view

In less than two months, a total solar eclipse will darken the skies and cut an arcing path across the U.S. from Texas to Maine.

In most of Kentucky, excluding Paducah and the far western edge of the state, the event will appear as a partial solar eclipse, though state officials still expect 1 million travelers to pass through Kentucky on their way to prime viewing spots in Ohio, Indiana and Illinois.

To understand the ins and outs of this spectacular celestial event, we spoke with Thomas Troland, a professor of astronomy and astrophysics at the University of Kentucky. Here’s an overview of what to expect, including tips for viewing it safely and how to appreciate what Troland calls the most spectacular event in nature that scientists can predict.

When will the eclipse occur in Kentucky?

This year’s total solar eclipse will occur April 8. Totality will begin to be visible in Kentucky at about 3 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

In Lexington, according to Troland, the eclipse will begin shortly before 2 p.m., when the moon starts to move across the disc of the sun. Over the next hour, the moon will cover more of the sun’s face until about 3:09 p.m., when it reaches maximum eclipse for Lexington observers. Afterward, the sun will gradually be revealed again, and by 4:20 p.m. the eclipse will be over.

For location specific information about the eclipse, including an eclipse simulator, you can go online to eclipse2024.org.

What is a total solar eclipse?

As explained by NASA, a total solar eclipse occurs when Earth’s moon passes between the sun and the Earth, completely blocking the face of the sun from view.

According to Troland, a total solar eclipse is “the most spectacular event in nature that can be predicted.”

During an eclipse, the sky darkens as the moon’s shadow, its umbra, is projected onto the face of the Earth and travels along the path of the eclipse, called the path of totality.

During this eerie period, it feels as though someone hit a dimmer switch on the sun as it disappears from the sky. Gradually, through proper eclipse viewing glasses, you’ll be able to see the moon take a bigger and bigger bite out of the sun.

As the eclipse progresses, the routine rhythm of nature is disrupted. Animals begin to exhibit nighttime behaviors, return to their hives and nests, commence their evening cries or in the case of crepuscular and nocturnal species, emerge from their warrens and dens.

If you’re standing within the path of totality, you may notice a sudden coolness set in as the temperature drops within the moon’s shadow. Without the sun’s warmth, the wind may even temporarily stop blowing or shift direction in a phenomenon called eclipse wind.

In general, a spooky stillness sets in and the world seems to stop, holding its breath, as if waiting for something. During this time, Troland encourages viewers to keep their eyes peeled and look for unusual phenomena.

For example, up to the moment of totality when the moon fully blocks out the sun, you may notice strange crescent-shaped lights projected onto the ground, most noticeably under leafy trees. As explained by Troland, these are actually fuzzy images of the sun, created by the pinhole camera effect.

During this total solar eclipse, the duration of totality will be up to four minutes and 27 seconds long, almost twice that of the total solar eclipse in 2017. In Kentucky, totality should last between one to three minutes, depending on the location.

The next total solar eclipse won’t be viewable over North America until 2045, Troland said.

What will it look like in Kentucky?

The total solar eclipse will be visible along a narrow track stretching from Texas to Maine, and a partial eclipse will be viewable from all 48 contiguous states, according to NASA.

The edge of the eclipse’s path cuts through the western edge of Kentucky, including Paducah. If you’re in Lexington and want to catch a glimpse of the total solar eclipse closer to home, Bloomington, Ind., is likely your best option. It’s a three-hour drive.

If you’re viewing the eclipse from anywhere other than the far half of Western Kentucky, it will look to you like a partial solar eclipse.

In Lexington, Troland said the eclipse will appear to reach 96% totality, with only a small crescent of the sun visible.

April 8’s total solar eclipse will completely block the sun’s light and create a 115-mile-wide “path of totality” across much of the U.S. Those outside the path will see a partial solar eclipse.

You may be wondering if the difference between 96% totality and 100% is really all that significant, but according to Troland, “the difference is almost literally the difference between night and day.”

“There is a huge difference,” he said, adding the difference is hard to understand from a visual standpoint.

Here’s a look at what eclipse viewers around the Bluegrass State can expect, according to simulations provided by eclipse2024.org.

Owensboro - Partial solar eclipse

Paducah - Total solar eclipse

Louisville - Partial solar eclipse

Covington - Partial solar eclipse

Bowling Green - Partial solar eclipse

Pikeville - Partial solar eclipse

How can I view the eclipse safely?





According to NASA, it’s only safe to look directly at a total solar eclipse during the brief phase when the moon completely blocks out the sun.

During a partial or annular eclipse, it is never safe to look directly at it without proper eye protection. So, if you’re viewing it from Lexington, you’d better be prepared with your special eclipse glasses or solar viewer. Sunglasses won’t cut it.

The American Astronomical Society endorses a few solar viewer suppliers on its website. The main thing to remember when shopping for solar viewers online is to make sure they meet the ISO 12312-2 international standard. The society advises against searching on Amazon or similar online marketplaces for whoever’s selling the cheapest glasses. You can cross reference the glasses you find online with the list maintained by the American Astronomical Society.

Do you have questions about the total solar eclipse in Kentucky for our service journalism team? Let us know via the Know Your Kentucky form below or email us at ask@herald-leader.com.