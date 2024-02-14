A total solar eclipse will occur in 13 states in April. Here’s how to see it in Knoxville

About 31 million people in the United States will be able to witness a rare event this spring that won’t happen again for another 20 years. A total solar eclipse will occur briefly over a dozen states in April, but will we be able to see it from Knoxville?

On April 8, the moon will pass between earth and the sun, completely blocking the sun for millions of people. The solar eclipse’s path of totality will move through the country beginning in Texas and ending in Maine.

Only a very small portion of western Tennessee is in the path of totality of the 2024 eclipse. But you should still have those special solar viewing glasses handy.

Knoxville will experience a partial eclipse during the rare event.

The last total eclipse was in 2017 and was experienced by around 20 million people, according to USA TODAY.

Tennessee will miss out on the path of totality for the April 2024 solar eclipse, but the sun will be almost 90% obscured in Knoxville during the event, according to NASA.

What time is the April 2024 solar eclipse?

The shadow caused by the moon passing between earth and the sun will start its arc across the U.S. in Texas around 2:07 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on April 8, according to NASA. The path of totality will travel northeast, ending in Maine at 3:34 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time and will turn the daytime sky dark as if it's dusk or dawn.

Knoxville should see the peak partial eclipse around 3:07 p.m., according to eclipse2024.org. The full event in Knoxville should last a little over two and a half hours, starting at 1:49 p.m. and ending at 4:23 p.m.

States also in the path of totality include Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont and New Hampshire.

What will the eclipse look like in Knoxville?

Knoxville is outside of path of totality but will experience a significant partial eclipse, along with the rest of Tennessee. Knoxville is predicted to have an 85-90% partial eclipse, leaving a small crescent of the sun unblocked by the moon, according to NASA’s estimations. The sky will gradually get darker as the eclipse passes through.

Memphis is expected to have a 95% partial solar eclipse and Nashville will have a 90%.

If you want to get the full solar eclipse experience, Paducah, Kentucky, is one of the cities that will get full darkness that is closest to Knoxville. It’s about a four-and-a-half-hour drive.

Why is the April 2024 eclipse special?

During the April eclipse, the moon will be closer to earth than during the eclipse back in 2017 and the annular solar eclipse that occurred last year. The moon’s closeness will make the eclipse appear larger in the sky.

And this year's total eclipse is predicted to last longer than the one in 2017. Most places in the path of totality will see 3.5 to 4 minutes of the total eclipse, according to NASA. The longest duration of totality is over 4 minutes and will be seen in Mexico.

A total eclipse also offers the chance for observers to see and scientists to study the sun’s outer atmosphere, known as the corona, which is usually too dim to see against the bright face of the sun.

Total solar eclipses aren't too rare. About two total solar eclipses occur every 3 years, according to NASA. But the area on the ground covered by totality is only about 50 miles wide and any given spot on the planet might see a total eclipse once every hundred years or so.

Watch the solar eclipse safely

It is not safe to look directly at the sun, even during a partial or total eclipse, without specialized glasses or eye protection for solar viewing. The sun's powerful rays can burn the eyes and damage the retinas. Viewing through camera lenses, binoculars and telescopes without a protection or a specialized solar filter will cause eye injury, too.

You’ll need safe solar viewing glasses to really experience the partial eclipse in Knoxville. NASA has a compiled list of organizations and sellers that have solar glasses available. In the past, Knox County Public Libraries, Ace Hardware, Mast General Store and The Muse museum sold the special glasses.

If no glasses are handy, you can create a pinhole projector, such as a hole punched in an index card, that projects an image of the sun onto a nearby surface. Do not look at the sun through the pinhole, NASA warns.

Devarrick Turner is a trending news reporter. Email devarrick.turner@knoxnews.com. On X, formerly known as Twitter @dturner1208.

