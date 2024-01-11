Total solar eclipse in Ohio in 2024: Public events and camping options for the big day

4th graders Ryan Steward, 9, left, Linden Marim, 9, center, and Drew Adamkosky, 9, right, from Oak Creek elementary in Olentangy watch the start of the solar eclipse during the COSI solar eclipse watch party in Columbus, Ohio on August 21, 2017. [Kyle Robertson/Dispatch]

The once-in-a-lifetime solar eclipse in Ohio is almost here.

And that means you should start making your viewing plans now, as thousands are expected to descend on Ohio to see the total solar eclipse.

On Monday, April 8, 2024, Ohio residents (and the thousands who will flock from out-of-state) will be able to view a total solar eclipse, the first time this will happen in Ohio in over 200 years, The Dispatch previously reported. The path of totality will cross the state from southwest to northeast, passing through cities like Cleveland, Akron and just north of Columbus. During the eclipse, the moon will completely block out the sun, casting a shadow on the Earth.

People within a 124-mile-wide band in Ohio will experience the rare total solar eclipse. The path of totality will cross the state from southwest to northeast, passing through cities such as Toledo, Bowling Green, Lima, Mansfield, Akron, Cleveland, Springfield and Dayton. The total eclipse will last for approximately three minutes and 40 seconds in parts of the path.

Here's some of the top events to consider for the 2024 solar eclipse in Ohio:

Cleveland area: Great Lakes Science Center Total Eclipse Fest 2024

From April 6 to 8, The Great Lakes Science Center will be hosting a Total Eclipse Fest at the museum in Cleveland.

This outdoor, family-friendly event will feature hands-on science activities, a free community concert performance by The Cleveland Orchestra on Sunday, April 7, food vendors, entertainment and free eclipse viewing glasses (while supplies last), according to the science center.

NASA experts will be on-site to educate the public about the sun and the eclipse, and NASA TV will be broadcasting live from the event Monday, April 8.

Dayton area: Wright Patterson Air Force Base

The grounds of the free National Museum of the U.S. Air Force at Wright Patterson Air Force Base will be a primary viewing site for the eclipse in the Dayton area, according to The Dayton Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Richland County Fairgrounds

The Richland County Fairgrounds in Mansfield will be hosting over 2,500 ticketed seats and 200 campsites at the fairgrounds for a viewing event. Tickets range from $20 on the day of admission to $500 for a camping site on the grounds.

Tickets and more information are available on Eventbrite.

Columbus: Viewing event at COSI

The Center of Science and Industry (COSI), located in Downtown Columbus, will be hosting a party there. While out of the path of totality, Columbus will still be at 99.6% totality.

On Monday, April 8, COSI will be distributing thousands of free eclipse glasses and offering hands-on astronomy education and how to properly view the eclipse.

Watch party at Bowling Green's State University's Doyt Perry Stadium

Bowling Green State University will host a large-scale watch party during the hours before and after our three minutes of totality at Doyt Perry Stadium located on campus. This family friendly event will include fun and educational activities, demonstrations, music, telescope viewing, food and more, according to BGSU.

The event is free and open to the public.

Toledo: Imagination Station viewing party

Imagination Station in Toledo is hosting a viewing party right along the Maumee River at the Promenade Park in Toledo on April 8.

The event will include food, games and educational opportunities.

Staying in a state park like Hueston Woods, John Bryant and Mohican

Limited electric and non-electric campsites are still available in some state parks within the totality zone. Visit the Ohio State Parks Reservation System to find and reserve available campsites. Popular state park destinations like Hueston Woods, John Bryant, Mohican and others will be in or near the path of complete totality.

No arrivals or departures will be allowed on April 8, 2024. You must arrive on April 7 or sooner.

ODNR is anticipating that state parks will be very crowded, and traffic in and out of the parks will be heavy. Plan to stay a bit longer and pack for extra days away from home.

Don't see your event? Reach out to cbehrens@dispatch.com for an addition to this list.

