‘A total surprise;’ Locals react after officer-involved shooting at Clark Co. mobile home park

People who live at and near a Clark County mobile home park say they’ve been taken by surprise after an officer-involved shooting and SWAT standoff that resulted in the death of a Sheriff’s deputy.

The incident was first reported around 11 a.m. Sunday on Ashwood Drive at the Harmony Estates Mobile Home Park in Harmony Twp., Clark County. Deputies and medics were called on reports of a shooting.

>> THE LATEST: Deputy in critical condition after officer-involved shooting in Clark Co.; Ohio BCI investigating

Raymond Litteral, of South Charleston, lives nearby the mobile home park and told News Center 7 that he was getting ready to do some work at his home when he heard the sirens.

“The first Sheriff’s unit came by and slid sideways almost going up to the trailer court,” Litteral said.

Minutes later, more cruisers and emergency vehicles arrived.

Many people stood along U.S. 40, near Big Hill Road, with their cellphones in hand, taking video and calling their loved ones. Some of them, like Jim Carr, were waiting to get back to their homes in the mobile home park and said they’re not used to seeing such a large police presence in the area.

>> PHOTOS: Officers involved in shooting at Clark County mobile home park Sunday

Carr said he wasn’t home when the incident started, but arrived back to a hectic scene.

“It’s happening everywhere. Out here, we had a little incident here and there, nothing big. This is a total surprise,” Carr said.

Seth Marshall, of South Vienna, told News Center 7 he was sitting along U.S. 40 for a couple hours, watching to see what the outcome would be.

We know two Clark County Sheriff’s deputies were transported to area hospitals after the shooting and standoff. Deputy Matthew Yates, a 15-year veteran of the force, was flown to Miami Valley Hospital where he later died, Sheriff Deb Burchett confirmed Sunday night. Another unidentified deputy was transported. Their condition and extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

Story continues

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has been called to investigate the incident.

>> PHOTOS: Police outside Miami Valley Hospital after officer involved shooting at Clark Co. mobile home park







