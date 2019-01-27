What Is Total System Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:TSS) Share Price Doing?

Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Total System Services’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What’s the opportunity in Total System Services?

Total System Services appears to be overvalued by 27.92% at the moment, based on my discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at US$88.31 on the market compared to my intrinsic value of $69.04. This means that the opportunity to buy Total System Services at a good price has disappeared! If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that Total System Services’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Total System Services look like?

NYSE:TSS Future Profit January 27th 19 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Total System Services, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 7.9%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? TSS’s future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe TSS should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on TSS for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Total System Services. You can find everything you need to know about Total System Services in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Total System Services, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

