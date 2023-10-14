‘A total team effort’: Undefeated Richland Royals roll past Newman Smith Trojans

The Royals, once again, showcased why they’re a top team in the Fort Worth-area.

Richland (7-0, 5-0 District 5-5A D1) dominated from the start, thoroughly defeating Newman Smith (5-2, 3-2) 54-14 Friday night at Birdville ISD Fine Arts/Athletics Complex to stay undefeated.

Ged Kates said the team played smart and physical in a game that was “exciting from the opening kick.”

“Well, it was really a total team effort,” Ged Kates said. “I was very proud of how we came out. We had kind of a week theme of ‘set the tone’ and, man, we set the tone.”

Richland held Newman Smith to 56 rushing yards in what Kates called the teams’ “best defensive performance of the year.”

“Their quarterback and their running back can shake anybody,” Kates said. “… And so we really wanted to try to make them one dimensional, and we did.”

A family affair

Ged Kates is in his 25th year coaching football. Now, he’s coaching his son, Drew Kates, who made the transition from linebacker to quarterback. Ged Kates said he can handle the pressure and added it’s been a fun experience.

Today, the Royal QB threw for 197 yards and three touchdowns, completing 13 of 20 passes. He also ran for 78 yards and a touchdown.

“He’s a coach’s kid,” Ged Kates said. “He knows exactly what he’s looking at most downs, understands coverages, understands fronts, understands what we’re trying to do. And then he’s a pretty good athlete even though he’s my son.”

Richland rolls from the start

Richland received the ball to start and put together an 11-play scoring drive. They faced 4th and short but quarterback Drew Kates extended the drive on his legs and finished it on his legs four plays later with a 5-yard rushing touchdown.

The Royals faked the PAT attempt and Kates threw to Ty Mcfarland, who was wide open for the reception. Mcfarland was voted the week seven Fort Worth-area player of the week.

Newman Smith took over, failing to hold onto the ball in a two play drive. The ball was fumbled and defensive back Sean Wright recovered it.

Richland then put together an nine play drive that ended with a 35-yard field goal from Beck Spivey. Smith couldn’t respond, punting after three plays.

Richland’s offense kept putting points on the board. This time, running back Michael Turner found open grass, breaking free for a 72-yard touchdown.

As Smith’s offense continued to struggle, Richland added three more scores. Kates found wide receiver Deon Jones for a 15-yard reception, Turner rammed himself in the end zone for a 1-yard TD and Kates found wide receiver Xavier Johnson for a 76-yard touchdown.

The Royals led 40-0 with 1:10 remaining in the half after a successful 2-point conversion. In the final play of the half, Smith got on the scoreboard with a 23 yard Pierson Rougeau pass to wide receiver Maxim Mingo. The Royals gave them a golden opportunity with two unnecessary roughness penalties.

With the game firmly out of reach, the Royals continued to score in the second half. Johnson recorded his second of the game. This time, it was a 38-yarder. Running back Za’Teon Harris scored the next one with a 15-yard rush.

Notable performances

Kates called Johnson a “touchdown waiting to happen” and added he might be the “best blocking receiver in town.” Johnson gained 126 yards on five receptions, finding the end zone twice.

“And the moment we think there might even possibly be single coverage we’re going (to him),” Kates said. “… He literally can score from anywhere on the field. And it’s not just deep balls. He can score on screens. He can score on hitches and goes. He can score on yards after catch.”

Michael Turner rushed for 186 yards and two touchdowns. Kates said he brings a “confidence that permeates through the whole offense.”

Up next

Richland has a matchup with Birdville next Friday at Birdville ISD Fine Arts/Athletic Complex. After, they’ll face Mansfield Timberview, the No. 2 Class 5A team in the Fort Worth-area rankings. Richland lost to both teams last season.

Kates said they don’t have to do anything drastically different to get wins this time around. He said his team needs to believe they can win.

“With the talent we have right now on our roster, I think we can beat a lot of people and we really are enjoying every day,” Kates said. “… It’s a good group of kids. And so, I think we’ll never get too far ahead or read the clippings or big headed. They’re such good kids.”

Kates said the team will be smart and physical and will worry about the team they’ll face in the current week.

We’re going to be able to be smart and physical about this game and not worry about next week until next week.”

“Just keep working hard,” Turner said. “Practice hard. Stay tuned. Be ready.”