What Can We Make Of Total Transport Systems Limited’s (NSE:TOTAL) High Return On Capital?

Today we’ll look at Total Transport Systems Limited (NSE:TOTAL) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Total Transport Systems:

0.23 = ₹99m ÷ (₹697m – ₹277m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2018.)

Therefore, Total Transport Systems has an ROCE of 23%.

Does Total Transport Systems Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. We can see Total Transport Systems’s ROCE is around the 21% average reported by the Logistics industry. Regardless of where Total Transport Systems sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.





When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. You can check if Total Transport Systems has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Total Transport Systems’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Total Transport Systems has total assets of ₹697m and current liabilities of ₹277m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 40% of its total assets. With this level of current liabilities, Total Transport Systems’s ROCE is boosted somewhat.

The Bottom Line On Total Transport Systems’s ROCE

The Bottom Line On Total Transport Systems's ROCE

With a decent ROCE, the company could be interesting, but remember that the level of current liabilities make the ROCE look better.