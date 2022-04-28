TotalEnergies Boosts Share Buyback as Profit Jumps Threefold

Francois de Beaupuy
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- TotalEnergies SE posted a threefold increase in first-quarter adjusted profit and expanded its share buybacks after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent energy prices soaring.

Most Read from Bloomberg

As the French energy giant’s operations churned out cash, it nevertheless absorbed some financial damage from the Russia crisis. The company took a $4.1 billion writedown largely tied to a gas project in the country that looks likely to be hindered by European Union sanctions.

“The rebound in energy prices seen since the second half of 2021 amplified after Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine,” TotalEnergies’ Chief Executive Officer Patrick Pouyanne said in a statement on Thursday.

First-quarter adjusted net income, which excludes the writedown, rose to $8.98 billion, the company based near Paris said. That beat the average analyst estimate of $7.31 billion. The firm now plans to buy back as much as $3 billion of shares in the first half, up from $2 billion previously. It confirmed that its interim dividend for 2022 will rise by 5% to 69 euro cents ($0.73).

“The increase in the dividend and the ramp-up of buybacks are reassuring,” said Ahmed Ben Salem, an analyst at Oddo BHF. The better-than-expected results came from “a good performance” in liquefied natural gas, a rebound in refining margins, and “a good operational momentum,” he said.

Shares of the company traded 2.1% higher by 9:33 a.m. in Paris, taking this year’s gain to 3.3%. The company has been trailing peers amid concern about its exposure to Russia.

TotalEnergies kicks off a reporting season that should look similar for most of the major international oil companies -- with multibillion-dollar impairments on Russian assets offset by gains from the sharp rise in energy prices. Crucially for investors, the five supermajors could be on track to post the highest free cash flow in 14 years, underpinning the companies’ promises to boost returns.

LNG Sales

While Total’s hydrocarbon production fell 1% from a year earlier, its sales of LNG rose 34% as European nations scrambled to buy more of the super-chilled fuel to replenish their stockpiles amid concerns over supplies from Russia.

The French company pointed out the strong performance of its gas, LNG and electricity trading activities. Profits at the company’s refining and chemicals division more than quadrupled in the last quarter as Europe trimmed imports of Russian oil products.

TotalEnergies said it expects oil and gas prices to remain high in the coming months, with a potential drop in Russian crude production of 2 million to 3 million barrels a day and lower exports of refined fuels from the country.

See also: Total Plans Spending Boost as Energy Crisis Lifts Demand, Prices

Major oil companies have been under pressure to expand output to help fill this gap created by the Russia crisis. TotalEnergies said it would be “mobilizing additional investments to support short-term gas production in the North Sea.” Net investments will trend toward $15 billion this year -- up from $13.3 billion last year -- a quarter of which will go into renewables and electricity.

(Updates with analyst comment, details on refining and trading from fifth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Zacks.com featured highlights TotalEnergies, APA, Telefonica, The Mosaic and Dow

    TotalEnergies, APA, Telefonica, The Mosaic and Dow have been highlighted in this Screen of The Week article.

  • Xi’s Pledge Boosts Hopes Among Jaded China Stock Traders

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks rebounded from a two-year low after President Xi Jinping made a bold commitment to boost infrastructure construction in a bid to revive the economy.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionTech Stocks Fall Postmarket on Drag From Earnings: Mark

  • Daily Gold News: Wednesday, Apr. 27 – Gold’s Short-Term Consolidation

    Gold is 0.2% lower this morning, as it is trading along the $1,900 level. What about the other precious metals?

  • Rivian Production Woes Cut 2022 Outlook 50% To 25,000 Vehicles; Is Rivian Stock A Buy Now?

    EV startup Rivian is working through growing pains, amid rising raw material costs and chip shortages. Is Rivian stock a buy?

  • Tech Rebounds in Late Trading on Surge in Meta: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities rebounded from the worst rout since March, though ended well off session highs as a glut of earnings reports whipsawed sentiment.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsDip buyers powered t

  • Easing energy costs curb Spanish April price rises but core inflation jumps

    Easing energy prices helped lower Spanish 12-month inflation to 8.4% in April from March's near 40-year high, preliminary data showed on Thursday, although core inflation, which strips out more volatile components, hit its highest since 1995. Thursday's National Statistics Institute (INE) data came in sharply lower than the 9.8% March reading and marks the first monthly slowdown in price increases since January. But April's slight easing will do little to allay concerns among central bankers that galloping price increases are yet to peak.

  • Riksbank Completes Swedish U-Turn to Join Global Consensus

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsSweden’s central bank raised its interest rate and signaled more in

  • Vale Unveils ‘Massive’ Buyback Program Amid Iron Windfall

    (Bloomberg) -- Vale SA unveiled its biggest-ever share buyback program as the Brazilian iron ore and nickel giant rewards shareholders concerned by softening Chinese demand.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsThe w

  • KKR Seeks to Take Hitachi Transport Private in $5.2 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- KKR & Co. unveiled a tender offer to take Hitachi Transport System Ltd. private in a deal valued at about 670 billion yen ($5.2 billion).Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsKKR is offering 8,913 yen

  • Delivery Hero Achieves Rare Order Growth, Sales Miss Estimates

    (Bloomberg) -- Delivery Hero SE said that first-quarter orders on its platform rose slightly more than expected, breaking with industry competitors by reporting stronger growth start to the year even after the pandemic sent orders surging.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands

  • Bank of America to permanently close three more local branches this summer

    Bank of America Corp. plans to permanently shutter three more branches in the Charlotte region, according to OCC filings.

  • ‘Take the money…and run’: Musk's quick deal for Twitter highlights weaknesses

    To understand the speed with which Twitter's board accepted Elon Musk's $44 billion buyout offer, look no further than the dim view Wall Street holds over Twitter's ability to reach lofty financial goals announced after demands by activist investor Elliott Management in 2020. When Twitter reports quarterly financial results on Thursday, analysts expect user growth to lag behind what they need to reach aggressive 2023 growth targets that Jack Dorsey, the co-founder and then-chief executive of Twitter promised Wall Street. According to data from Refinitiv, Twitter is expected to miss this target and remain off track for the remainder of the year.

  • Mom and Pop Investors Took a Billion-Dollar Bath Trading Options During the Pandemic

    (Bloomberg) -- Of all the risky things amateur investors did while locked at home in the pandemic, dabbling in stock options was one that veteran investors were convinced would end badly.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With

  • Meta’s Jump Accounts for One-Third of Nasdaq 100 Futures Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. is fueling gains in Nasdaq 100 futures as it surged in premarket trading after the social network added more users than projected.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 Mon

  • 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry applauds Elon Musk's Twitter purchase — and sees shades of the Great Crash of 1929 in the recent stock-market tumble

    Burry cheered the Tesla CEO's deal to take Twitter private, and highlighted the remarkable optimism on Wall Street during the stock-market crash of 1929.

  • Warren Buffett's simple investing advice that's beaten most pros for 12 straight years: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Keeps Dropping

    Semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) suffered its second down day in a row on Wednesday, falling 3.5% through 10:30 a.m. ET. You can blame investment bank Evercore ISI for that. In a note covered by Marketwatch Wednesday morning, Evercore ISI analyst C.J. Muse blasted the entire semiconductor sector as "almost uninvestable today" -- and warned that this situation could persist into the second half of 2022.

  • If I Could Buy Only 1 Stock in 2022, This Would Be It

    This year has been volatile for the stock market so far. Many investors are pulling their money out of growth stocks and placing it in safe stocks and dividend stocks. Consider that even many of the growth stocks that are losing high percentages of their value are still way above where they started before the crash in March 2020.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 62% to 81% That Are Screaming Buys

    The Nasdaq Composite index is 20% off its all-time high, but even that much damage is not entirely reflective of the pain many investors in the tech space have felt. Despite remaining strong financially and operationally, dozens of technology companies are down more than 40% from their all-time highs. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Unity Software (NYSE: U) are both in this group, falling 81% and 62%, respectively, from their all-time highs even though the companies are seeing impressive adoption rates and financial improvements.

  • More NYC Apartment Renters Are Moving Out Instead of Paying Higher Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- More New York apartment renters are declining to renew leases as they’re being presented with post-pandemic rate increases, landlord Equity Residential said.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetHwang’s Spectacular Collapse Culminates in Criminal ChargesDeal