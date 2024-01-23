TotalEnergies to buy majority stake in two Danish wind projects

The logo of the energy company TotalEnergies is pictured at one of its gas stations in Berlin. French energy giant TotalEnergies said on 23 January that it had signed a deal with Danish renewable energy company European Energy A/S to develop offshore wind projects in Denmark, Finland and Sweden. Fabian Sommer/dpa

French energy giant TotalEnergies said on Tuesday that it had signed a deal with Danish renewable energy company European Energy A/S to develop offshore wind projects in Denmark, Finland and Sweden.

The deal entails the acquisition by TotalEnergies of an 85% stake in the 240-megawatte Jammerland Bugt project and a 72.2% stake in the 165-megawatte Lillebaelt South project.

These two sites in Danish waters are expected to obtain final construction permits in mid-2024 and start operations by 2030.

The electricity generated there will be sold directly on the electricity wholesale market or through long-term Corporate Power Purchase Agreements.

Vincent Stoquart, senior vice president at TotalEnergies, said in a statement: "These new offshore wind projects in Denmark are aligned with our strategy of developing renewable projects in merchant countries at competitive cost. This partnership will allow TotalEnergies to take advantage of European Energy's long-standing presence in northern Europe to expand its business there."

Further, the two companies also intend to develop and operate new large-scale offshore wind projects in Sweden and Finland through a joint venture and to bid for the upcoming offshore wind tenders in Denmark.