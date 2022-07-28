TotalEnergies Extends Share Buyback as Profit Hits Record

Francois de Beaupuy
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- TotalEnergies SE will extend its $2 billion buyback program into the third quarter after profit surged to a record, propelled by surging gasoline prices and soaring demand for natural gas in Europe.

The French company earnings come at the start of a reporting season that’s likely to see major energy firms together rack up unprecedented profit after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine drove natural gas prices higher and oil past $100 a barrel. But the scale of the earnings are also drawing attention of politicians who want higher taxes on these firms to ease the pain of surging inflation on consumers.

TotalEnergies’ second-quarter adjusted net income rose to $9.8 billion from $3.46 billion a year earlier, beating the analysts’ estimates. The company booked a new charge of $3.5 billion mainly related to the potential impact of international sanctions on the value of its stake in Russian gas producer Novatek PJSC.

The shares fell as much as 2.2% in Paris as TotalEnergies maintained the pace of its buybacks. Rival Shell Plc, on the other hand, said Thursday that it was accelerating repurchases after also posting record profit for a second consecutive quarter.

TotalEnergies’ adjusted net operating income refining and chemicals rose more than fivefold from a year earlier to $2.76 billion in the quarter. The company boosted production of fuels like gasoline and diesel by about 47% as demand, particularly in Europe and the US, increased. Refining margins reached record-high levels, Chief Executive Officer Patrick Pouyanne said in a statement.

It expects the impact of Russia’s war on Ukraine to keep energy markets fragile and prices, especially of natural gas, high. The company raised its net investment plan for this year to $16 billion, $1 billion higher than estimated three months ago.

TotalEnergies had this month signaled “exceptional” results at its European refining unit in the quarter. It also said that the performance of its gas, liquefied natural gas and power trading activities was expected to remain high, but without replicating the exceptional contribution of the first quarter.

Bowing to pressure from the French government, the company recently pledged new reductions at its domestic fuel service stations from September until the end of the year, broadening a series of rebates introduced earlier this year. France’s National Assembly subsequently rejected a levy on windfall profits in a close vote amid mounting pressure to tax energy and transport companies that have benefited from rising prices.

(Updates with shares in the fourth paragraph.)

