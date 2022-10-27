TotalEnergies income hits $6.6 billion despite Russia loss

FILE - The logo of French energy conglomerate TotalEnergies is seen at a gas station in Lille, northern France, Tuesday, March.1, 2022. French energy giant TotalEnergies on Thursday Oct. 27, 2022 announced a huge third-quarter net profit of $6.6 billion despite losses with its Russia venture as governments across Europe struggle to overcome deep differences on urgent measures to shield their citizens from the energy crisis that stems from the war in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
·2 min read

PARIS (AP) — France's TotalEnergies on Thursday reported third-quarter net income rose to $6.6 billion despite losses from pulling out of a venture in Russia, with huge oil and gas company profits raising pressure on European governments to shield people from high energy bills.

The company posted adjusted net earnings of $9.9 billion but notably took a charge of $3.1 billion after it sold a 49% interest in a Siberian natural gas field to Russian energy producer Novatek.

Total CEO Patrick Pouyanné acknowledged the effect of Russia's war in Ukraine in raising oil and natural gas prices this year, saying the company “leveraged its integrated model, particularly LNG (liquefied natural gas), to generate results in line with previous quarters." Europe has increasingly turned to LNG as Russia has slashed natural gas flows amid the war.

Total's gas and renewable energy sector posted record operating income of $3.6 billion in the third quarter, a $1.1 billion increase from the previous quarter, Pouyanné said. Total's overall earnings were up 43% from the third quarter of last year.

The war in Ukraine sent oil and natural gas prices soaring this year, and though they have dropped from summer peaks, they are still high and driving inflation that has made everything from utility bills to groceries more expensive.

Higher energy prices sent company profits skyrocketing, with London-based Shell also reporting earnings nearly doubling to $9.45 billion in the third quarter.

The European Union passed a levy on the windfall profits of energy producers last month to fund relief for people and businesses hit by the energy crisis.

Energy prices and inflation have fueled disruptive protests across France and other places in Europe.

Earlier this week, workers in Total's refineries in France ended nearly a monthlong strike that sparked gasoline shortages nationwide and mobilized industrial action for pay hikes that keep up with the soaring cost of living.

French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire hailed Total’s profits Thursday, saying that “we should all be satisfied with this success." In an interview with TV broadcaster BFM, he said those earnings have enabled the extension of a fuel price cap until mid-November.

However, Le Maire urged the company to share its profits with its employees by raising their wages and paying out an end-of-the-year bonus.

“This is good news, if they share the profit ... if they lower the (energy) bill of the French people,” French Minister of Public Accounts Gabriel Attal told public radio FranceInfo.

“We will tax them,” Attal said, referring to the EU levy of at least 33% on the surplus profits of companies producing or refining oil, natural gas and coal.

An agreement of the 27 EU countries on further measures to tackle the energy crisis has been postponed for another month amid struggles to overcome the influence of fluctuating global energy markets and different energy mixes among member states.

Recommended Stories

  • TotalEnergies clocks $9.9 billion profit in Q3, books new Russian impairment

    TotalEnergies posted a sharp jump in its third quarter net profit compared with a year ago, as it joined other energy giants in its sector to have benefited from higher oil and gas prices, although it also booked a new Russia-related impairment. TotalEnergies' third-quarter adjusted net income stood at $9.86 billion. The company also announced a new impairment of $3.1 billion, which it said was related to Russia, adding to $7.6 billion of provisions in the first two quarters of the year.

  • Ryan Day, Jim Knowles, Kevin Wilson preview Ohio State vs. Penn State in press conference

    Ohio State has won its last two meetings against Penn State on the road. In their weekly press conference, Buckeye coaches preview Saturday's game.

  • ‘Everyone thinks we have magic powers’: Biden seeks a balance on Iran

    Protests against the Islamist regime have put Biden in a tight spot, including on the fate of the Iran nuclear deal.

  • Ukraine’s success in negotiations with Russia to depend on victories on battlefield, says NATO chief

    Ukraine’s success in possible negotiations with Russia will depend on Kyiv’s strength on the battlefield, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Oct. 26.

  • Russia using tactical nuclear weapon would be ‘serious mistake,’ Biden says

    President Joe Biden on Tuesday warned Russia that use of a tactical nuclear weapon would be “an incredibly serious mistake.” The president was speaking after getting an updated COVID booster at the White House. Biden was asked by reporters about possible use by Russia of nuclear weapons.

  • Oil prices rally around record U.S. exports and weakened dollar

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre examines crude oil and natural gas prices amid recent export trends.

  • Shell posts $9.5 billion profit, plans to boost dividend

    Shell on Thursday posted a third-quarter profit of $9.45 billion, easing from the previous quarter's record high due to weaker refining and gas trading, as it announced plans to sharply boost its dividend by year end when its CEO departs. Shell also extended its share repurchasing programme, announcing plans to buy $4 billion of stock over the next three months after completing $6 billion in the previous quarter. The company said it intends to increase its dividend by 15% in the fourth quarter, when Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden will step down after nine years at the helm.

  • US speeds up plans to deploy upgraded B61-12 nukes in Europe – media reports

    The United States has accelerated the fielding of a more accurate version of its mainstay nuclear bomb to NATO bases in Europe amid Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s threats to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, U.S. newspaper Politico reported on Oct. 26

  • Energy crisis risks upending Europe's essential medicine supply chains - report

    LONDON (Reuters) -Surging energy costs in Europe risk accelerating an exodus of companies critical in the manufacture of essential medicines, further endangering drug supply chains hit by shortages at the height of COVID-19, generic drugmaker Teva warned on Thursday. Essential medicines are crucial in treating long-term conditions as well as being key to surgical procedures. This pressure on pricing for these key generic medicines has long pushed manufacturing of the most energy-intensive components - or active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) - eastwards to India and China, where costs are dramatically lower.

  • Markkanen has 24 points in Jazz's 109-101 win over Rockets

    Lauri Markkanen had 24 points and nine rebounds to help the Utah Jazz beat the Houston Rockets 109-101 on Wednesday night. Jordan Clarkson scored 20 points — hitting five 3-pointers — and had six assists for Utah. Talen Horton-Tucker and Malik Beasley added in 14 points apiece.

  • Ukraine Latest: Putin Set for Key Speech After Nuclear Exercises

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to make a major appearance at the annual Valdai discussion club Thursday, a day after overseeing scheduled nuclear exercises that tested a “massive” retaliatory strike.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror TargetBlinken Warns of Consequences If Nuclear Weapon Used in UkraineKsenia Sobchak,

  • U.S. Inflation Reduction Act a risk to Europe's industrial base, EU's Vestager says

    The U.S. Inflation Reduction Act and soaring energy prices pose a risk to some of Europe's businesses, European Union antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager warned on Wednesday as the United States and European Union launched a task force on the issue. U.S. President Joe Biden signed the $430 billion anti-inflation bill into law in August, which includes state aid for certain industries, such as the car sector. The EU has said the new legislation, which makes tax breaks conditional on U.S-manufactured content, puts at a disadvantage European car companies and those producing a wide range of goods from the "green economy" sector including batteries, hydrogen and renewable energy equipment.

  • Spanish man trekking to World Cup believed arrested in Iran

    A Spanish man trekking from Madrid to Doha for the 2022 FIFA World Cup is believed to be under arrest in Iran where he went missing more than three weeks ago, his family said Wednesday. “We learned this morning from the (Spanish) foreign ministry that there’s a 99% chance he (has been) arrested,” Celia Cogedor, the mother of 41-year-old trekker Santiago Sanchez, told The Associated Press. Sanchez and his translator are believed to be in a prison in Tehran, the Spaniard’s parents said.

  • U.S. developing domestic uranium strategy -energy secretary

    The United States is working on supplying its own uranium for existing and advanced nuclear reactors that could become commercial in the future to reduce dependency on Russia for the fuel, Jennifer Granholm, the U.S. energy secretary told reporters on Wednesday. The United States relies on Russia and its allies Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan for roughly half of the uranium powering its nuclear power plants. The administration of President Joe Biden has banned imports of Russian petroleum over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, but has not banned its uranium.

  • Shell, Awash With Cash, to Boost Dividend, Share Buybacks

    The oil giant said it plans to boost its dividend and buy back another $4 billion of its shares in the coming months, as it continues to benefit from strong demand for natural gas in difficult-to-navigate markets.

  • Who can be called up for socially useful activities, civil protection?

    In Ukraine, targeted mobilization may be used to eliminate the consequences of hostilities. NV looks into what targeted mobilization is, and how it differs from community service and alternative service.

  • Altria misses profit and revenue expectations as inflation weighs on tobacco spending, stock slips

    Shares of Altria Group Inc. fell 0.2% in premarket trading Thursday, after the Marlboro cigarette and heated tobacco company missed earnings expectations, as elevated gas prices and high inflation weighed on spending trends by adult tobacco consumers (ATCs). The company swung to net income of $224 million, or 12 cents a share, from a loss of $2.72 billion, or $1.48 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.28 from $1.22 but missed the F

  • Oil aims for 3-day winning streak

    Oil was attempting to build on gains from the previous session that came after government data showed a large jump in U.S. crude inventories.

  • Pennsylvania Senate race: Will Fetterman's debate struggles actually matter?

    The Democrat in a key US Senate race hoped to prove he'd recovered from a stroke. It did not go well.

  • Toyota lowers 2022 output target to 9.5 million units, it tells suppliers -sources

    Toyota Motor Corp has told several of its suppliers it has lowered its global production target for the year to 9.5 million units, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday. The world's largest automaker by sales said last week it was unlikely to meet its record 9.7 million vehicle production goal for the fiscal year ending in March 2023 due to a scarcity of chips. It did not say by how much the target would be lowered at that time.