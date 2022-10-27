TotalEnergies clocks $9.9 billion profit in Q3, books new Russian impairment

Logo of TotalEnergies
·2 min read

PARIS (Reuters) - TotalEnergies posted a sharp jump in its third quarter net profit compared to a year ago, as it joined other energy giants in its sector to have benefited from higher oil and gas prices, although it also booked a new Russia-related impairment.

TotalEnergies' third quarter adjusted net income stood at $9.86 billion. That compared to $4.77 billion for the same period in 2021, and $9.8 billion in the second quarter of this year.

The company also announced a new impairment of $3.1 billion which it said was related to Russia, adding to $7.6 billion of provisions in the first two quarters of the year.

Oil and gas prices have risen this year in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and Shell on Thursday also reported a third-quarter profit of $9.45 billion and announced plans to sharply boost its dividend by year end.

Unlike London-based rivals BP and Shell, TotalEnergies has held on to several investments in Russia, including minority stakes in Russia's Novatek, Yamal LNG and Arctic LNG 2.

Asked about the reason for the provision, a TotalEnergies spokesman referred to comments made by the company's chairman and chief executive, Patrick Pouyanne, at an investor presentation last month, when he said it becoming "complex" for Western groups to receive dividends from Russian joint-ventures and stake holdings.

"I'm not convinced we will continue to have any flows from Russia in the months to come," Pouyanne said back then.

At that presentation in late September, TotalEnergies said it would increase investments and ramp up production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) as it laid out its strategy for a possible future without Russia - while still stopping short of severing its Russian links.

TotalEnergies, which has faced strike action by some refinery workers in France, also announced on Thursday a one-off salary bonus to staff to reflect its bumper profits.

(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet and Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Lincoln Feast)

Recommended Stories

  • Australia's Fortescue quarterly iron ore shipments, costs rise

    (Reuters) -Australia's Fortescue Metals Group reported a 4.2% rise in first-quarter iron ore shipments on Thursday, boosted by higher production at its key operations in Western Australia, and said rising prices of diesel and labour bumped up costs. The production report from the world's No.4 iron ore miner came against the backdrop of sliding prices of the steel-making commodity as top consumer China's strict COVID-19 curbs and under-pressure property sector have slammed its economy. Last week, rival Rio Tinto forecast annual iron ore shipments at the lower end of its earlier forecast, while BHP said it expected macro-economic uncertainties to continue to affect supply chains, energy costs and labour markets in the short term.

  • AB InBev raises 2022 outlook as beer sales accelerate

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer, reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings on Thursday as beer sales accelerated, and also raised its 2022 outlook to the top-end of its previous forecast range. AB InBev, the maker of Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois, sold 3.7% more beer and other drinks during July-Sept, a growth rate faster than that seen in the first or second quarters, with strong expansion in Mexico and South Africa. "We continue to see strong consumer demand for our portfolio and a resilient beer category as we navigate the dynamic operating environment," Chief Executive Michel Doukeris said in a statement.

  • Shell posts $9.5 billion profit, plans to boost dividend

    Shell on Thursday posted a third-quarter profit of $9.45 billion, easing from the previous quarter's record high due to weaker refining and gas trading, as it announced plans to sharply boost its dividend by year end when its CEO departs.Shell also extended its share repurchasing programme, announcing plans to buy $4 billion of stock over the next three months after completing $6 billion in the previous quarter. He will be succeeded by Wael Sawan, the current head of Shell's natural gas and low-carbon division. With a profit of $30.5 billion so far this year, Shell is well on track to exceed its record annual profit in 2008 of $31 billion.

  • Video of a wedding guest cutting a wedding cake before the bride and groom got to it sparks debate among TikTokers

    The bride has now confirmed that she's forgiven her friend. But TikTokers feel that the guest didn't deserve forgiveness.

  • German consumer sentiment sees small, and fleeting, reprieve -GfK

    German consumer morale is expected to recover slightly in November, a small reprieve after four consecutive months of record lows, though talk of a trend reversal is far too early at this point, according to a GfK institute survey on Thursday. The institute said its consumer sentiment index rose to -41.9 heading into November, from a downwardly revised reading of -42.8 in October, and in line with forecasts from analysts polled by Reuters.

  • ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ DP on Making Harry Styles Unattractive and That Controversy: ‘I Wish People Were Talking About the Movie More’

    Matthew Libatique tells TheWrap about collaborating with Olivia Wilde and capturing Victory

  • Game Recap: Timberwolves 134, Spurs 122

    The Timberwolves defeat the Spurs, 134-122. Anthony Edwards recorded a game-high 34 points, along with nine assists, while Karl Anthony-Towns (21 points, four rebounds, seven assists) and Jaylen Nowell (23 points, four rebounds) added a combined 44 points for the Timberwolves in the victory. Keldon Johnson tallied 27 points, four rebounds and t hree assists for the Spurs in a losing effort. The Timberwolves improve to 3-2 on the season, while the Spurs fall to 3-2.

  • Billionaire Mark Cuban Makes a Strong Statement

    The successful entrepreneur and one of the hit show's most popular investors ends a long suspense.

  • GM's plan to build 400,000 EVs in North America has been delayed by up to 6 months because it hasn't been able to make batteries fast enough

    CEO Mary Barra said in February that GM would hit the target by the end of 2023, but said in GM's Q3 results, that battery production had been slower.

  • Never Mind Microsoft and Alphabet. This Is the More Ominous Sign for Tech.

    SK Hynix and Texas Instruments offer more insight into what’s next for the industry—and the economy.

  • A Bear Market Gift: This Top-Notch Dividend Stock Is Down 38%

    Alexandria Real Estate Equities' (NYSE: ARE) stock price has plummeted roughly 38% from its recent peak. The sell-off in Alexandria is a gift for dividend-seeking investors. With its stock price tumbling, the real estate investment trust's (REIT) dividend yield has risen to 3.4%.

  • These 2 Big 8% Dividend Stocks Are Proven Long-Term Winners

    The stock market had a good day today. The S&P has gained 1.63% and moderated its year-to-date losses to 19%. That rally has pushed the index up just out of bear territory. Despite these gains, at least one major bear believes that the index hasn’t bottomed out yet. Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley’s chief US equity strategist, sees more room for the index to fall, and predicts that the S&P will hit its low point somewhere between 3,000 and 3,200 – a drop that would mean another 20% loss for stocks.

  • Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates

    Annaly (NLY) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 2.91% and 24.17%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Intel Q3 Preview: Can Shares Rebound?

    Intel shares have sailed through choppy waters in 2022, down more than 45% and coming nowhere near the S&P 500's performance.

  • Want $1,000 in Quarterly Dividend Income? Invest $31,300 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    Every so often, the stock market presents investors with what can be best described as a "buckle up and hold on" sort of year. All three major U.S. stock indexes have plummeted firmly into a bear market in 2022, with the technology-driven Nasdaq Composite losing as much as 38% of its value from its all-time high set in November. Dividend stocks might be the answer.

  • 3 Extremely Safe Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2028

    These highly profitable and time-tested stocks can deliver triple-digit total returns for patient investors over the next six years.

  • Ford posts loss, takes sharp turn away from automated driving

    DETROIT (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co on Wednesday reported a third-quarter net loss driven by its decision to shift spending from the Argo AI self-driving business. Ford's move, a sharp contrast with rival General Motors Co's decision to double down on investments in its Cruise robotaxi unit, highlights the pressure on automakers to make hard choices as the financial demands of shifting to electric vehicles continue to rise. Ford posted a net loss in the quarter of $827 million, after taking a $2.7 billion noncash pretax impairment on its investment in Argo AI.

  • Markets Could Go on a Tear After the Midterms, History Suggests

    The autumn of 1991 was a stressful time for investors. The country had just been in a war in Iraq, interest rates were rising, and the U.S. economy was barreling toward recession. Stovall has been tracking market trends for more than four decades, spending much of that time as the chief market strategist at Standard & Poors.

  • 3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks to Supercharge Your Passive Income

    Stock prices have tumbled this year as investors fret over the impact rising interest rates to combat inflation will have on economic growth. A silver lining to the stock market sell-off is that dividend yields are rising. Because of that, investors can lock in some attractive passive income streams these days on companies with a long history of growing their payouts.

  • Big Oil Is About to Announce Stunning Earnings. There Could Be a Political Backlash.

    Third-quarter earnings from the biggest energy companies are likely to be more than triple the levels of a year earlier. Biden doesn't want it going to dividends and buybacks.