'A totally, totally senseless act,' judge says at emotional sentencing in fatal shooting

Nov. 22—WILKES-BARRE — Admitted killer Tyquan Lassiter was quickly removed from a Luzerne County courtroom by deputy sheriffs on Wednesday as tension built up during his sentencing hearing for fatally shooting Peter McCoy during a parking dispute in Kingston.

Emotions were high as President Judge Michael T. Vough warned he would clear everyone from the coutrroom after an outburst from several of McCoy's family and friends, most of whom sat in the jury box as Lassiter smiled at them.

Lassiter was charged by Kingston police with fatally shooting McCoy in the parking lot of Leonardo's Club on Main Street on Sept. 10, 2022. McCoy asked Lassiter, his brother Jakir Bacote, 23, of Wilkes-Barre, and another person to move as he wanted to back up his vehicle from a parking spot, court records say.

Police in court records say Lassiter and Bacote fired shots into the ground before Lassiter fired a shot that struck McCoy in the head. McCoy was seated inside his vehicle when he was shot.

Vough called the shooting, "a totally, totally senseless act."

Lassiter was before Vough who sentenced him to 25 to 50 years in state prison on charges of third-degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm. Lassiter pled guilty to the charges Sept. 25.

A member of McCoy's family spoke at length criticizing the plea agreement, asking Vough to reconsider and allow Lassiter be tried before a jury and if convicted, be sentenced to life in prison without parole.

McCoy was described by family as being "caring, honest, truthful, thoughtful, funny and generous" to anyone he came in contact with, as McCoy was not the only victim to the shooting.

"This was a senseless crime that should not have happened," said Assistant District Attorney Drew McLaughlin who, along with Assistant District Attorney Julian Truskowski prosecuted, noting McCoy was fatally shot after politely asking Lassiter to move.

Lassiter opted to stay quiet as his attorney, Max Lubin, said he accepted responsibility by pleading guilty. In an attempt for a lesser sentence, Lubin said Lassiter grew up in a single family home and on the streets of Hackensack, and was traumatized by an uncle who was fatally shot years ago.

"There is no excuse for why he did it," Lubin said.

"You killed Mr. McCoy for no reason whatsoever," Vough said before imposing his sentence.

Additional deputy sheriffs were brought into the courtroom including county detectives to heighten security. As quickly as Vough imposed his sentence, Lassiter was grabbed by deputy sheriffs and rushed out of the courtroom as McCoy's family and friends were advised to remain in place for several minutes.

When Lassiter exited the elevator in the courthouse basement to be taken to the county correctional facility, he smiled and waved.

Bacote is facing a trial in December on two counts of aggravated assault and a single count of illegal possession of a firearm. Bacote is currently serving a state prison sentence of one-to-two years imposed by Judge David W. Lupas on a felony drug trafficking conviction.