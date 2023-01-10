‘Totally Unexpected’: Diamond of MAGA Duo ‘Diamond & Silk’ Dies

Lucas Jackson/Reuters

One-half of the ardently pro-Trump commentary duo “Diamond and Silk” died on Monday.

Former president Donald Trump broke the news in a message Monday night on his Truth Social site, writing that Lynette Hardaway, known as ”Diamond” to both her fans and detractors, “passed away at her home” on Monday.

The duo’s official Twitter account confirmed Hardaway’s death shortly afterwards, writing that the world “just lost a True Angel and Warrior Patriot.” Hardaway’s exact age was not immediately clear, but she would have been roughly 51-years-old.

In his Truth Social post, Trump praised Hardaway, who often appeared at Trump rallies with her sister Rochelle “Silk” Richardson, as “our Magnificent Diamond.”

“Diamond’s death was totally unexpected, probably her big and precious HEART just plain gave out,” Trump wrote.

The World just lost a True Angel and Warrior Patriot for Freedom, Love, and Humanity! Please respect the privacy of Diamond’s family! Memorial Ceremony TBA.



Contributions towards Preserving Diamond’s Legacy are only being accepted at the following link:https://t.co/g6J6NlBXE7 — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) January 10, 2023

MyPillow founder Mike Lindell, who hosted a video series, told The Daily Beast that Trump’s post was the first he had heard of Hardaway’s death. Lindell confirmed that Hardaway had been sick.

In November, the duo’s Twitter account asked followers to pray for Hardaway, but didn’t specify her illness. Hardaway briefly returned to her show in December dismissing unsourced online reports that the ardent Covid-19 vaccine opponent had been hospitalized with the coronavirus as “fake news.” Hardaway filmed her final episode on December 15.

As “Diamond and Silk,” Hardaway and Richardson rose to fame on the right as outspoken African-American supporters of Trump during his 2016 presidential run.

