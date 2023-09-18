‘It Was Totally Unprovoked’: Woman Drags 13-Year-Old to the Floor In Vicious Random Attack In Los Angeles McDonald’s While Onlookers Just Stand By and Film

A 13-year-old California girl’s school year is not starting out as she planned. After leaving school, she and her friends stopped by a local McDonald’s in L.A.’s Harbor City, where she was assaulted by an adult woman whom she had never met.

Kassidy Jones said the woman, who has not been identified, attacked her after she stopped by the restaurant to refresh herself before she went home. Police are looking for the suspect.

Kassidy Jones was attacked by an adult stranger in a Los Angeles McDonald’s on Sept. 6, 2023. (Photos: Fox 11 Los Angeles/YouTube screenshot)

“They got some food, and I was going to the bathroom,” Kassidy said to KTLA about the Sept. 6 incident.

After she left the bathroom, the stranger leaped on her, claiming that the girl and her friends were looking at her “aggressively.”

“What the F are you looking at? I fight kids. I’ll fight you!’” the woman allegedly said.

But Kassidy maintains, “It was totally unprovoked.”

Adding, “I don’t know her. I didn’t say anything to her.”

Bystanders recorded the minor getting beaten down. As the woman beat Kassidy repeatedly in the face, people just pulled out their phones and recorded the incident without helping.

“They’re looking, and they’re videotaping her just getting beat up, and no one tried to stop it, the employees, the customers. You don’t just sit there and watch someone beat another person. How can you sleep at night?” said Angelina Gray, Kassidy’s mother.

The teen tried to defend herself but to no avail. The woman was much larger and had her pinned to the ground. Screaming and crying, no one intervened except a man who seemed to be with the woman. He pulls the woman off and is captured in a clip walking away with her.

Kassidy was asked what she was thinking as the lady was pummeling her to the ground.

“I was focused on protecting myself because I knew the moment I put my hands down was the moment I was probably going to get beat to death,” the girl said, adding that she was shocked because she didn’t do anything to instigate the attack.

After the woman was pulled off her, she called her mother, who immediately rushed to her side.

“When she called me, she was screaming and hollering, and I’m standing there like, oh my God, I don’t know what to do,” Gray recalled in an interview with Fox 11.

“I see her, and she’s covered in blood everywhere,” Gray recalled. “She’s crying nonstop. She would not stop crying.”

The mother took the child to the hospital.

“I just couldn’t believe another human being would do this,” said Gray. “You just do not do this. I mean, this is a 13-year-old.”

Kassidy has one thought about the woman at this time.

“Personally, [I think] she needs to go to jail,” she said.

