Total's German Leuna refinery to continue Russian crude imports in May - sources

The logo of French oil and gas company TotalEnergies is pictured at an electric car charging station in Courbevoie
·2 min read

(Reuters) - TotalEnergies' 240,000 barrels per day Leuna refinery in Germany is set to continue to import Russian crude oil via the Druzhba pipeline at least throughout May, according to two sources with knowledge of the matter.

Germany is trying to wean itself off Russian crude oil, which feeds not only Leuna but also the 233,000 bpd PCK Schwedt refinery, majority-owned by Russia's Rosneft, with one option being the expropriation of Schwedt.

European Union sanctions have so far avoided targeting oil from Russia, but many traders and refiners have opted to reduce purchases of Russian crude and refined products to avoid breaching sanctions on Russia's financial system and reputational damage.

The European Commission is preparing further sanctions that are expected to target oil, according to diplomats.

Germany's Economy Minister said last week the country's dependence on Russian crude oil imports has shrunk to 12% from from 35%.

Asked to clarify where the remaining 12% went, a spokesman for Germany's economy ministry said on April 29 it was a rough figure that included Schwedt and Leuna.

TotalEnergies did not respond to a request for comment. It said last month it would end its Russian oil supply contracts for the Leuna refinery as soon as possible and by the end of 2022 at the latest, putting in place alternative solutions by importing oil via Poland.

TotalEnergies imports 300,000-350,000 tonnes of Russian Urals crude oil per month via the Druzhba pipeline to feed Leuna under long-term contracts with Surgutneftegaz and Gazpromneft, one of the sources said.

A pipeline from the port of Rostock can supply part of what Druzhba feeds PCK Schwedt and some volumes could be diverted from Poland, which is also seeking to replace Russian crude in its fuel supply chain.

Habeck has also said Germany was prepared to use its national oil reserves to feed Leuna and PCK Schwedt, whose shareholders include Shell and ENI.

(Reporting by Reuters bureaux, writing by Shadia Nasralla; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive - Nigeria buys emergency Canadian potash to replace lost Russian supply

    Nigeria had to buy emergency supplies of Canadian potash in April after the country was unable to import the key fertilizer from Russia due to the impact of Western sanctions, the head of Nigeria's sovereign investment authority NSIA said. Uche Orji, the head of NSIA, declined to comment on prices. The move shows one of many unintended negative consequences of sanctions to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, which it calls a "special military operation".

  • BP plunges into $20.4-bn loss on Russia exit

    British energy giant BP on Tuesday plunged into a huge net loss in the first quarter after it decided to exit Russia over the country's invasion of neighbour Ukraine.

  • Human rights coalition presses UN over imprisonment of Russian dissident Vladimir Kara-Murza

    A coalition of 25 human rights organizations on Monday called on the United Nations to condemn Russia’s imprisonment of Vladimir Kara-Murza, a journalist, activist and Kremlin critic who is being held for speaking out against the war in Ukraine. The Geneva Summit for Human Rights and Democracy called on U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres and U.N. High…

  • The Inevitable Decline Of Russia’s Oil Industry

    While higher oil prices mean that Russia will see its tax revenue increase significantly this year, the decline of its oil industry appears inevitable

  • RBA’s Bigger-Than-Expected Rate Hike Sends Aussie Higher

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsCiti Says Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 BillionAustralia’s central bank increased interest rates by more

  • Anti-Macron front takes shape on left as Melenchon, Greens strike deal

    PARIS (Reuters) -Momentum was building on Monday behind attempts by French left-wing parties to form a united front against President Emmanuel Macron in next month's parliamentary elections, after radical Jean-Luc Melenchon clinched a deal with the Greens. Early polls for the June 12-19 elections suggest he could achieve that, but opposition parties on the left and right are negotiating tie-ups in the hope of controlling parliament and thereby blocking Macron's reforms. Melenchon, who heads the hard-left France Insoumise (LFI, France Unbowed) party and almost pipped far-right leader Marine Le Pen to contest the presidential runoff against Macron, is pressing for an unprecedented alliance with the Greens, the Communists and the Socialists.

  • BP Makes £18b Promise to U.K. as Profit Rises: The London Rush

    (Bloomberg) -- Here’s the key business news from London-listed companies this morning.Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsCiti Says Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 Billion BP Plc: The oil and gas giant posted a pre-tax charge of 29.3 billion dollars for

  • Asian shares mixed as Australia hikes interest rate

    Asian shares were mixed Tuesday after Australia's central bank raised a key interest rate for the first time since 2010. Australia’s central bank lifted its benchmark interest rate to 0.35% from 0.1%. Investors also are expecting another rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve as it and other central banks accelerate efforts to curb inflation.

  • Stellantis buys car-sharing business from BMW, Mercedes

    FRANKFURT/MILAN (Reuters) -Stellantis has agreed to buy the Share Now car sharing business from BMW and Mercedes-Benz as the two German groups focus on the software part of their mobility alliance. Formed last year through the merger of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA, Stellantis wants to position itself as a global leader in car-sharing, using this step announced on Tuesday to expand its existing business in the area. The deal reflects different approaches by carmakers who are trying to tap new sources of revenues beyond selling vehicles, most notably in the developing area of mobility services.

  • Australian central bank hikes rate for 1st time in 11 years

    Australia’s central bank on Tuesday lifted its benchmark interest rate for the first time in more than 11 years. The cash rate rose from 0.1% to 0.35% in a move potentially damaging to a government that will seek reelection on May 21. A rise was widely expected after official data released last week showed that Australia’s inflation rose to 5.1% in the year through March.

  • Russians making 'minimal progress' in eastern Ukraine: Officials

    Russia's progress in Ukraine's Donbas region remains "minimal at best," according to U.S. officials. ABC News national security analyst Mick Mulroy breaks down the latest developments in the war.

  • The Tragedy of Russia

    The tragedy of the Russian people is that even now, after the massacre they caused, they continue to support Putin.

  • Fed to fight inflation with fastest rate hikes in decades

    The Federal Reserve is poised this week to accelerate its most drastic steps in three decades to attack inflation by making it costlier to borrow — for a car, a home, a business deal, a credit card purchase — all of which will compound Americans’ financial strains and likely weaken the economy

  • Musk says he wants to boost Twitter use from 'niche' to most Americans

    Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Monday he wants to expand the reach of Twitter beyond the current "niche" until most Americans use the social media platform. Musk has signed a deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion, raising questions among employees and the public about his strategy for running the social media network. He told reporters gathered on the red carpet at the annual Met Gala in New York that an important measure of success would be whether Twitter could expand its audience significantly.

  • BP Expands Buybacks After ‘Exceptional’ Trading Performance

    (Bloomberg) -- BP Plc boosted its share buybacks by $2.5 billion as cash flow surged, offsetting some of the discomfort caused by a $25.5 billion charge linked to its planned exit from Russia.Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsCiti Says Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Bri

  • Stellantis to Buy Mercedes and BMW’s Car-Sharing Venture

    (Bloomberg) -- Stellantis NV will acquire the Share Now car-sharing venture formed by BMW AG and Mercedes-Benz AG, the latest shakeup in the industry as automakers struggle to make mobility services profitable.Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsCiti Says Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechAlibaba Recovers After

  • Live updates | UK: Russian military 'significantly weaker'

    The British military says it believes the Russian military is now “significantly weaker” after suffering losses in its war on Ukraine. The British Defense Ministry made the comment Tuesday in its daily statement on Twitter regarding the war. The ministry added while Russia’s defense budget has doubled from 2005 to 2018, the modernization program it undertook “has not enabled Russia to dominate Ukraine.”

  • Is another stimulus check coming soon? Here's how Americans could get relief from rising gas prices

    Gas prices are increasing and are set to go even higher in the summer. But lawmakers are considering sending stimulus checks

  • Durham woman settles with Frontier Airlines in $55M 'vomit' lawsuit

    The lawsuit was linked to a dispute on a flight from Las Vegas to Raleigh-Durham International Airport in 2019.

  • Factbox-Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

    Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases but the 27 members of the European Union have not been able to agree on the embargo. The bloc is leaning toward a ban on imports of Russian oil by the end of the year as part of a sixth package of sanctions against Russia. Germany, the EU's largest economy, said it would be able to weather an EU embargo on Russian oil imports by the end of this year even though a stoppage could result in shortages.