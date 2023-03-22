Tote packed with human remains found in ditch near lake shore, Minnesota sheriff says

Highway maintenance workers were trying to remove a tote from a ditch when they found human remains packed inside, authorities in Minnesota said.

Deputies and police officers were called to an area near the shoreline of Mille Lacs Lake at about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, according to a news release from the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office.

The Mille Lacs County Highway Maintenance crew members reported they believed they found human remains inside the tote, authorities said.

Authorities confirmed the remains were human and opened a homicide investigation.

Investigators have found two other locations connected to the homicide, according to an updated news release from the sheriff’s office.

“Multiple search warrants were executed on a trailer in North Kathio Township as well as an apartment in the City of Isle,” officials said on March 22. “This investigation is still very active with many moving pieces.”

A 21-year-old Isle man — considered a person of interest — was arrested late March 21 on four outstanding warrants not connected to the homicide, authorities said.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office expect additional charges to be filed later this week.

“We have no indication at this point that this was a random act of violence and we believe there to be a connection between our person of interest and our victim,” officials said.

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office is examining the remains and working to identify the victim, according to the release.

Mille Lacs County is about 80 miles north of Minneapolis.

