Totowa Animal Hospital indicted for allegedly operating with phony veterinarians

Three individuals accused of illegally operating a New Jersey veterinary clinic have been slapped with a sprawling 77-count indictment that includes charges of animal cruelty, fraud, theft, drug offenses and other violations, according to the office of Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes, who announced the indictment Monday.

Adel Hamdan ran the Totowa Animal Hospital until his untimely death from COVID-19 in December 2020, according to prior reporting.

But, his wife, Alia Muslih, 41, of Montclair, is suspected of keeping the clinic afloat by employing Yaser Abdel-Fatah, 50, of Buffalo, and Marco Gamarra, 64, of the Bronx, to work as her veterinarians even though the two men lacked proper licensure.

Alia Muslih, checks on Mickey, during work in Totowa on Tuesday April 13, 2021.

Abdel-Fatah and Gamarra, who join Muslih in the indictment, allegedly continued to perform illegal surgeries and other medical procedures through August 2021, prosecutors claim.

Authorities opened an investigation into the clinic a month earlier when a resident told borough police her dog died following a routine spaying.

The purported animal doctors received further scrutiny from the Prosecutor's Division of White Collar Crimes, resulting in all three defendants facing charges of distributing prescription drugs and controlled substances, forging drug prescriptions, theft by deception, forgery, submitting fraudulent healthcare claims, insurance fraud, misconduct by a corporate official, two counts of impersonation, money laundering, failure to file and pay taxes, and two counts of animal cruelty.

If convicted, the trio could face anywhere from 18 months to 10 years in prison for each charge, depending on the degree of the offense.

Muslih, Abdel-Fatah and Gamarra were all released pending the outcome of the trial and are currently awaiting their arraignments in state Superior Court.

