Totowa parents sentenced for roles in death of Paterson woman found stuffed in car trunk

Two people were sentenced Tuesday for their roles in the death of 38-year-old Stephanie DeJesus, who was found stuffed in her trunk on a Paterson street last winter.

DeJesus, who lived in Paterson, was found in the trunk of her Lincoln MKZ on Feb. 25, 2022, at the intersection of James Street and Ryerson Avenue in Paterson.

In August, Totowa residents Clo Fisher and Ali Gibson pleaded guilty for their roles in cleaning up the crime scene and disposing of her body. Their son Justin Fisher is charged with her murder and is expected to go to trial next year.

Clo Fisher, who had pleaded guilty to hindering apprehension, was sentenced to noncustodial probation for five years and is responsible for paying over $8,000 in restitution with her co-defendants.

During the plea hearing, Clo Fisher admitted to having a conversation with her co-defendants about cleaning up the interior of the home. Gibson and Justin Fisher then moved DeJesus' body into the trunk of her car.

Gibson pleaded guilty to desecration of human remains and was sentenced to five years in prison.

Clo Fisher did not speak, but Gibson spoke on his own behalf, apologizing to DeJesus' family for any pain he may have caused them. He also apologized to his own family and to Clo Fisher.

Judge Justine Niccollai was not moved by Gibson's words, telling him before handing down his sentence that she did not see any emotion from him except when he was speaking to his family. She also noted that Clo Fisher showed "zero remorse" the entire time she was before the court.

More: Charges dismissed against one suspect in Paterson woman's homicide

Several people, including DeJesus' aunt and mother, spoke during the sentencing, with her aunt saying their family's "grief or living hell is forever."

Through her tears, DeJesus' mother, Paulina Vargas, spoke of how her daughter lit up a room, and she berated Clo Fisher and Gibson, saying they have shown no remorse or tears for their actions.

Vargas said her family will never be the same but Clo Fisher and Gibson have the privilege of being able to hold and speak to their children.

"You guys weren't some thugs," Vargas said. "You were parents, productive members of society. To do something like this, I just can't even wrap my head around it."

DeJesus' aunt said both Clo Fisher and Gibson tried to minimize their roles, with Fisher saying she wanted to call the cops but the others did not.

"She makes it sound like they were voting on which cuisine to order for dinner — Chinese or Italian — and she was outvoted," DeJesus' aunt said.

She said Clo Fisher didn't call the police and deliberately decided to clean up the crime scene, thereby destroying evidence.

DeJesus' aunt said her niece would have loved to watch her son dress for senior prom and graduate from high school. She said Clo Fisher put a lot of emphasis on herself, how she wanted to call the cops, and how she wants probation, but that she has yet to say she is sorry.

"Because she's not; because she has no remorse; because she would do it again," DeJesus' aunt said. "Because there cannot be accountability without full disclosure of what she did and what she did not do; because there is no appreciation for the harm she caused."

She said her niece's son suffers and struggles to get on with his life while Clo Fisher and Ali Gibson believe they deserve mercy from the courts.

She said Gibson showed a lack of respect for DeJesus' life, admitting to putting her niece's body in the trunk of her car and dumping the car before a passerby discovered her body two days later.

"[Gibson] did not show compassion and mercy," DeJesus' aunt said. "He does not deserve any compassion and mercy from this court or society."

Joelle Martucci, the fiancée of Justin Fisher, pleaded guilty in March 2022 to hindering and tampering with evidence, detailing the frantic effort to dispose of DeJesus' body.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Totowa NJ parents sentenced in death of Paterson woman