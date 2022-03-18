Totowa woman pleads guilty in case of body found stuffed in Paterson trunk

A Totowa woman pled guilty on Friday to hindering and tampering with evidence in the death of Stephanie DeJesus, the 38-year-old whose body was found stuffed in the blood-soaked trunk of a car in Paterson last month.

Yet Passaic County prosecutors also announced plans to drop charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder against Joelle Martucci, the latest twist in a case where officials still haven't explained exactly how or why the alleged killing played out.

In an online hearing Friday, Martucci, 24, didn't shed light on what led to the death. She said she arrived at the home she shares with another alleged suspect, Justin Fisher, on the night of Feb. 23 to find DeJesus' body lying on the floor. She soon left, at Fisher's urging, she said.

Authorities have charged Fisher with murder in the case, but have downgraded homicide charges against others who were initially accused.

Martucci entered her plea in an online appearance before state Superior Court Judge Justine Niccollai. Senior Assistant Prosecutor Jorge Morales said the charges of murder and conspiracy will be dismissed at her sentencing.

As part of the plea deal, Martucci has agreed to testify against Fisher and others in the case.

On Thursday, the Prosecutor's Office said it would be dismissing murder and conspiracy counts against Ali Gibson, Justin Fisher's father. Gibson will instead face charges of desecration of human remains, obstruction, tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution.

He is expected to appear in court on Friday at 1:30 p.m.

The prosecutor's office also charged two others in connection with DeJesus's alleged homicide. Clo Fisher, Justin Fisher's mother, and Ali Fisher, Justin's brother, have been accused of desecration, obstruction, tampering and hindering in a homicide investigation.

The body of DeJesus, who lived in Paterson, was found in the trunk of her car at the end of February after police were called by people who reported blood dripping from the vehicle.

Martucci's sentencing will be held on May 26 at 9 a.m. and she will remain in prison until her sentencing.

Her attorney, Richard Baldi, sought an earlier date because of the 1-year-old son Martucci shares with Justin Fisher, but Niccollai said the court's schedule was too busy.

Prosecutors said they will seek a sentence of five years probation for her.

