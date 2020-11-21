Tottenham top after beating Man City, Villa fades in EPL

  • Tottenham's manager Jose Mourinho, left, cheers Tottenham's Son Heung-min during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (Neil Hall/Pool via AP)
    Tottenham's manager Jose Mourinho, left, cheers Tottenham's Son Heung-min during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (Neil Hall/Pool via AP)
  • Chelsea's Tammy Abraham smiles at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United v Chelsea at the St. James' Park in Newcastle, England, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (Lee Smith/ Pool via AP)
    Chelsea's Tammy Abraham smiles at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United v Chelsea at the St. James' Park in Newcastle, England, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (Lee Smith/ Pool via AP)
  • Tottenham's manager Jose Mourinho, left, and Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola give instructions from the side line during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (Neil Hall/Pool via AP)
    Tottenham's manager Jose Mourinho, left, and Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola give instructions from the side line during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (Neil Hall/Pool via AP)
  • Aston Villa's goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez makes a save during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Brighton and Hove Albion at Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, England. Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (Tim Keeton/Pool via AP)
    Aston Villa's goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez makes a save during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Brighton and Hove Albion at Villa Park stadium in Birmingham, England. Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (Tim Keeton/Pool via AP)
LONDON (AP) — With his team top of the English Premier League, Jose Mourinho enjoyed bragging rights over Pep Guardiola in their longstanding rivalry as Tottenham beat Manchester City 2-0 on Saturday.

Chelsea moved up to second while Aston Villa's strong early form continued to fade.

A typical Guardiola vs. Mourinho game saw City enjoy the lion's share of possession, only to be frustrated by Tottenham's compact defense and sliced apart on counter-attacks.

“Everyone worked their socks off,” Tottenham captain Harry Kane told Sky Sports. “We knew in the second half that chances would be available and thankfully we took some in the end.”

Kane has either scored or assisted at least one goal in each of his last eight league games.

Son Heung-min gave Tottenham the lead in the fifth minute when Kane pulled both City center-backs out of position, leaving the way clear for the South Korean to latch onto Tanguy Ndombele's pass and score. With a one-goal advantage, Tottenham was happy to sit back and deflect City's attacks.

City has yet to score at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in three visits since Tottenham moved in last year. Aymeric Laporte briefly thought he had ended that run, but his goal was disallowed because Gabriel Jesus controlled the ball with his arm before passing to Laporte.

City pushed up and left space for Tottenham to counter. Kane had three passing options on a 65th-minute break and he opted for Giovani Lo Celso, who scored with his first action after coming on as a substitute.

Tottenham has 20 points, two more than Chelsea and Leicester.

WERNER KEY FOR CHELSEA

Timo Werner missed chances to score for Chelsea, but he still lifted the team to a 2-0 win at Newcastle.

The Germany forward brought the ball out of his own half on a lightning solo counter before laying it off to Tammy Abraham to score the winning goal. It was Abraham's third goal in his last three games for Chelsea.

Chelsea had earlier taken the lead when Newcastle defender Federico Fernandez knocked Mason Mount's cross into his own net. Scoring at the correct end of the field was much tougher for Newcastle, whose first shot on goal didn't come until a deflected shot in the 82nd minute.

Chelsea ends the day second in the Premier League, above Leicester on goal difference.

VILLA LOSES AGAIN

After its high-flying start to the season, Aston Villa looks increasingly earthbound.

Solly March's goal from the edge of the box gave Brighton a 2-1 win at Villa, but it could have finished differently after a contentious stoppage-time incident.

March reached for the ball and caught Mahmoud “Trezeguet” Hassan and the referee gave a penalty, only to reverse his decision after watching the incident again. Video review indicated March played the ball.

Villa has lost three of its last four league games, while Brighton claimed its first win since Sept. 20 and now has a six-point cushion to the relegation zone.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

